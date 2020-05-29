On the basketball court, Pingree’s Adam Albren shines as a top-tier facilitator and fundamentally sound defender.
During the fall, his athleticism and terrific footwork translate beautifully to the soccer pitch, where he’s helped the Highlanders to a pair of NEPSAC Class C tournament berths.
Realistically, the Newburyport native could’ve played either sport, or even both, at the collegiate level following high school graduation this spring. His passion for athletics runs deep, and giving up one or the other was a difficult decision which he mulled over for months.
But when it came time to commit, no other program brought quite as much to the table as Division 3 Union College. And early last month, the versatile performer officially chose to stick with soccer and continue his career for the Dutchmen.
“I was in contact with head coach Jeff Guinn and he really liked my play style and skillset,” said Albren. “It was actually a pretty quick process and to be honest, Union wasn’t really in the picture at first. But it all ended up going very smoothly with the coach, I was able to do a bunch of virtual tours of the campus and just felt like it was the perfect fit.”
As Albren’s high school soccer career progressed, he became more and more of an integral piece. After splitting time between the JV and varsity squads as a freshman, Albren returned as a sophomore for a full-time role on varsity. During his junior and senior campaigns he was an irreplaceable starter, capping off a fine four years with two goals and seven assists from the center defensive midfielder position this past fall.
Albren and his teammate’s proudest moment also happened to come in his final season, as the Highlanders improbably advanced in the NEPSAC Class C playoffs.
“We had lost about eight seniors to graduation going into the season, so everyone was saying that it would likely be a rebuilding year for us,” he recalled. “But we ended up coming in second in the (Eastern Independent League) and went on to NEPSAC as a No. 8 seed. We drew St. Thomas More (CT) who were the No. 1 seed and ended up winning.”
Albren scored the game-winning goal in said contest, and while his team fell in the next round, it was a first round upset he won’t soon forget.
Now, as he inches closer and closer to becoming a college athlete, Albren is doing everything he can to stay focused and in game shape during this unprecedented time. From daily runs to challenging core workouts and stationary bike sessions, Albren is determined to go into his first fall season with the upper hand.
Albren also plans to further polish his skills in the coming months with the help of Gordon College men’s soccer coach Matt Horth. Regardless of when he’ll be able to join his new team, Albren plans to be more than ready.
“At the end of the day Union gave me the best opportunity to play in college and my decision was a lot easier considering the great academics they have,” said Albren, who captained the Highlanders this past season and was named the team’s standout player. He plans on studying economics in college.
“It was tough because I love basketball as well, but I’m completely focused on being a college soccer player.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.