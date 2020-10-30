NEWBURYPORT — Callie Beauparlant has always been a handful for opposing defenses. From her very first game as a freshman in 2017 the Newburyport field hockey star has been scoring goals in bunches, and as the years went on she’s commanded more attention from opposing defenses who know their only hope of stopping her is by taking away as much space as possible whenever she has the ball.
But this year? Thanks to the state’s switch to seven on seven field hockey due to the pandemic, Beauparlant has become totally unstoppable.
With much more space to work with and fewer defenders available to contain her, Beauparlant has seen her production skyrocket this fall as she’s led Newburyport to one of its best seasons in program history.
So far this season Beauparlant already has 12 goals and 7 assists in only eight games. By comparison, last year Beauparlant tallied 12 goals and 6 assists in a full 19-game season, and she had enjoyed similar production during her freshman and sophomore years before that as well.
“What strikes me this year is with the seven on seven I think that really allows those elite players that have really strong stick skills to just excel beyond all the other players,” said Newburyport coach Jessica Delacey. “It’s her dribbling skills, her confidence on the field, and when she goes into the circle she often has two or three players guarding her and she’s still able to get a shot off.”
Watching Beauparlant play this fall, it’s impossible not to notice the gravity she exerts on opposing players. When the senior gets the ball in the offensive zone the entire defense shifts towards her, often opening up teammates across the box. As effective a passer as she is a shooter, Beauparlant has routinely picked these defenses apart, getting her teammates open looks that they have more often than not converted.
As a four-year varsity starter, her impact extends well beyond her offensive production too.
“I almost think of Callie like a coach, she’s always the one, even when we’re down or we don’t think we’re going to win, she always comes through and always says the right thing and she always points the team in the right direction,” said sophomore Lilly Ragusa, who has tallied 5 goals and 5 assists playing on Newburyport’s top line alongside Beauparlant. “In the huddle she always serious and takes everything seriously, and she’s always so kind and tough to us about the rules, she’s really like a coach to us.”
Beauparlant’s incredible offensive output has been the most obvious factor in Newburyport’s rise to the top of the CAL Kinney standings, but it’s not the only one. Beauparlant is one of four seniors who have made an impact since their freshmen years — Ashley Ventura, Shannon Brennan and Maddie Medeiros are the other three — and all four have ranked among the top players in the league throughout high school.
With her core four set to become seniors, Delacey has long had this fall pegged as potentially a championship season even before perennial powerhouse Masconomet announced its intention to join the Northeastern Conference ahead of the 2020 school year. Newburyport (7-1) is currently one win away from clinching at least a share of its first CAL title since 2011, and with either two wins or a win and a Pentucket loss the Clippers can claim the league crown outright.
“For the most part I’ve coached these seniors, I think almost all of them since they were in fourth grade, because as I moved up in the coaching spots I kind of moved with them,” Delacey said. “So I’ve known these four girls would make a huge impact in our program for a long time. So it’s nice to envision that and see it come to fruition.”
Newburyport will have a chance to clinch the league title next Tuesday when it hosts Lynnfield at 3:30 p.m.
Assumption bound
Newburyport field hockey has a long tradition of sending talented players to the nearby Northeast-10 Conference, and next year Callie Beauparlant will become the latest to join the prestigious Division 2 college conference. Beauparlant is committed to Assumption University, where she will join a Greyhounds squad that went 16-5 and reached the NCAA Tournament in 2019. She follows former teammate Meghan Winn, who is currently a freshman at Franklin Pierce, and earlier this decade former Clipper great Cassaundra Davis earned Division 2 All-American honors at Saint Michael’s College as a senior in 2014.
