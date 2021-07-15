Newburyport's Jasiak tabbed as Prep golf coach

The powerhouse St. John’s Prep golf team has appointed alum Brian Jasiak (Class of ‘07) as its next head coach.
A native of Newburyport and now a resident of North Reading, the 32-year-old will head a program that has gone 73-6 over the past five seasons, which includes an abbreviated 9-0 campaign in 2020.
“As a Prep graduate, Brian has great knowledge and understanding of our school community, mission and golf program,” said St. John’s Prep Athletic Director Jameson Pelkey of Groveland. “Being involved with the program in some capacity for nearly the last 10 years, Brian has built a great foundation with our student-athletes, created connections at our local golf courses, and established strong relationships within our conference and with other opponents we face throughout the fall.”
The Eagles notched their third perfect season since 2007 last fall, and the program hasn’t had more than three regular-season losses in 12 years.
“I’m a big culture guy,” said Jasiak, who takes the baton from fellow alum Joe Rocha (Class of ‘88), a Beverly resident, after five years in the position. “The better these guys are doing in school, the less stressed out they’ll be and the better they’ll perform. All the kids love golf, they play all the time, they all have swing coaches; they’re going to make me look good, not the other way around. I’m there to guide, lead, and set them up for success.”
BEEN THERE, DONE THAT
After receiving his diploma from the Prep, Jasiak earned a B.S. in corporate accounting and finance from Bentley University with a minor in IT. A year-round club and scholastic baseball player growing up, he walked on with the Falcons as a junior and made the squad as a left-handed pitcher, playing a full season in the Division II Northeast-10 Conference.
“I didn’t want to have any regrets,” he said.
After college, Jasiak climbed the professional ladder quickly, moving through project management roles at J.P. Morgan and Moody’s before hitching on with DraftKings, Inc. in an events and promotions role. Now a senior manager at Catchpoint, he is responsible for business strategy at the firm, which tracks and streamlines digital infrastructure performance for giants like Amazon and Sony.
Jasiak believes his journey over the past decade makes him uniquely suited to inspire young men at St. John’s.
“I’ve been in locker rooms and I’ve walked on at the collegiate level, so I know what it’s like to be the new guy and to be a leader, like during my time at SJP,” said Jasiak. “My focus is on fostering a really great culture and camaraderie. This team is a family—not just the varsity, the JV, too.
“We’re going to make sure the program keeps elevating with better courses, a competitive schedule, and season-ending events. All of the guys on varsity started with our JV. There’s no top four and bottom four in our lineup. We’ll track our success as a team. In a way, golf is the ultimate team sport. Everyone can have a bad round, but you can get picked up by the next guy. My role is to make them better student-athletes and well-rounded members of the Prep community and beyond.”
