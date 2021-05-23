Newburyport's Laliberty, Tufts women's lacrosse lose in Division 3 national title game

Newburyport’s Molly Laliberty led Tufts women’s lacrosse to its greatest season in program history, but the Jumbos fell one win short of claiming their first national title, losing 14-13 to Salisbury University in the Division 3 championship game.
The Jumbos never led, falling behind 4-0 in the first 12 minutes before rallying to keep the game within striking distance the rest of the way. Laliberty, who had nine saves in the game, had five crucial ones early on to keep Salisbury from stretching its lead.
Tufts eventually tied the game at 6-6 heading into halftime, but Salisbury retook the lead with three unanswered goals to start the second and Tufts could never fully recover. Salisbury eventually led by as much as 14-10 with 6:24, and it could have been worse if not for a huge save by Laliberty on a free position shot that could have effectively put the game away.
With time running out Tufts rallied again, scoring three times in less than two minutes to cut the deficit to one, but the potential game-tying goal rang off the post and the Jumbos couldn’t get another good look before time ran out.
With the loss, Tufts finished its historic 2021 season 10-1 overall, while Salisbury completed a perfect 19-0 season and claimed its fourth national title, and its first since 2014.
Prior to Sunday’s championship game, Laliberty led Tufts to a 12-10 win over St. John Fisher in the national semifinals on Saturday. Laliberty made nine saves on 19 shots on goal and helped stave off St. John Fisher’s second half comeback, sending the Jumbos through to their first national title game appearance in program history.
Since graduating from Newburyport High in 2018, Laliberty has emerged as one of the nation’s top Division 3 goalies.
Laliberty split time in goal as a freshman and saw playing time in Tufts’ first Final Four appearance in 2019, and in her abbreviated sophomore year she made a strong impression as the full-time starter before the pandemic cut the season short after three games.
This year Laliberty led Tufts to an undefeated regular season and the program’s first NESCAC title, and she was subsequently honored as NESCAC Player of the Year and as an IWLCA All-Region selection.
Prior to the Final Four she led the Jumbos to NCAA Tournament wins over Cabrini (23-7), Roger Williams (15-6) and TCNJ (11-10), and during her high school days she led the Clippers to back to back undefeated regular seasons and Division 2 state semifinal appearances.
