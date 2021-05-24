With a year lost to the pandemic, Newburyport softball effectively started over this spring. Of the team's eight regular starters only Cali Caponigro previously saw extended time on varsity, meaning the Clippers would be counting on a brand new crew of underclassmen to set the tone this year.
The good news for Newburyport is those underclassmen have proven to be pretty good, and none have been as impactful as freshman pitcher Emily Meleedy.
Meleedy has been one of the Cape Ann League's breakout players this spring, immediately establishing herself as Newburyport's top pitcher and as a middle of the order slugger. The freshman has distinguished herself not only with uncommon power, but also as a reliable player across the board who has contributed in every phase of the game.
"Consistency, she comes in every game and keeps us in the game, has the ball in the strike zone, not many walks if any at all, consistent strikeouts, just a consistent player all around," said Newburyport coach Bob Gillespie. "And she fields the position like one of the best I've seen at pitcher in a long time, she's like having a second shortstop out there."
Through six games Meleedy has thrown an area-high 41 innings while posting a 3.76 ERA and 31 strikeouts, and she also leads the Clippers with two home runs along with a .368 batting average, 11 RBI and nine runs scored. She's played an integral role in helping Newburyport to a 3-3 start, and last time out against Amesbury she hung in against the best team in the league and held the Indians scoreless the last four innings of the game.
In addition to Meleedy the Clippers have also benefited from the talents of fellow freshmen Grace Habib (.450) and Emma Keefe (.444), plus the senior veteran Caponigro (.438) and sophomore standout Nieve Morrissey (.444). Newburyport has exceeded expectations early but Gillespie said the team still has a lot of room to grow.
"Our team is so young, one starting senior and the rest are all freshmen and sophomores, so we're learning," he said. "We have to learn to get off the bus and start the game quicker than we have, every time we go on the road we're a little sluggish the first couple of innings."
DeLong in MVP form
Amesbury's Olivia DeLong has been among the area's best players ever since she first arrived on the high school scene as a freshman, and clearly she hasn't let the last two years go to waste. The junior standout has been posting video game numbers this spring, leading the area in batting with a .706 average (12 for 17) while posting 13 RBI, 11 runs and a home run in five games while also remaining a dominant presence in the circle. DeLong still has a 0.00 ERA with 22 strikeouts in only 11 innings pitched, including a complete-game, 16-strikeout masterpiece on opening day against Rockport.
The amazing thing is that DeLong arguably hasn't even been the best pitcher on the team. Fellow junior Alana Delisle has been just as dominant, currently boasting a 1.24 ERA with 36 strikeouts in 17 innings, including a five-inning no hitter with 14 strikeouts against Ipswich. Those two, plus a quick cameo by Olivia Levasseur (one earned run in three innings), have combined to hold opponents to just four runs in 31 innings of action. Unsurprisingly, Amesbury has taken advantage and is 5-0 on the season.
Sargent goes deep
Pentucket softball has scored runs in bunches this spring, and players like Bailey Stock (.524), Meg Hamel (.444) and Charlotte Latham (.429) have all delivered in key spots at one point or another. But few in Greater Newburyport has made an impact every time out like Sarah Sargent.
At one point this season the senior shortstop hit home runs in three straight games, and currently she is batting .500 with an area-best 15 hits and 17 RBI, plus nine runs scored. She's been especially hot over the weekend, going 6 for 8 with four RBI and three runs in Pentucket's 14-4 win over Ipswich and its 15-13 loss to Triton.
Triton bats hot as ever
When Triton softball went 19-2, won the CAL Kinney title and reached the Division 2 North Final two years ago, the Vikings did it largely by tearing the cover off the ball every game. The Vikings' lineup from 2018-19 was dominant, but with virtually no holdovers since the end of the pandemic it was anyone's guess if the team would still be able to hit.
It didn't take long for Triton's new-look lineup to prove it still had it, and through seven games the Vikings have been as formidable as ever. So far seven of Triton's nine regular starters are batting .400 or better, with freshmen Mallory Johnson (.520) and Kyla Story (.500) leading the way. But the most impactful player has arguably been sophomore Haleigh Harris, who is batting .435 (10 for 23) with six extra base hits. Harris is tied for the area lead with three home runs, plus two triples and a double in her first season of varsity softball.
Mogavero bringing it
Though Georgetown softball has struggled in the win-loss column, pitcher Madeleine Mogavero has re-established herself as one of the most impactful players in the CAL. The senior ranks second in the region in batting average (.667) and leads the Royals in runs (10), RBI (7) and home runs (1) while also boasting a 3.63 ERA with 25 strikeouts in 27 innings.
Georgetown has also gotten key contributions from juniors Lauren Dullea (.444, seven RBI) and Allison Mansfield (.412, nine runs), giving the Royals a formidable 1-2-3 combination at the top of the lineup.
