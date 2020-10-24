BYFIELD — Newburyport field hockey had taken Triton's best punch and looked poised to close the game out. After giving up a two-goal advantage, the Clippers responded immediately by retaking the lead, and then over the game's last 10 minutes Newburyport ran out the clock and refused to give Triton one last chance.
But with under 30 seconds to play Triton finally stole the ball, nearly leading to disaster for the Clippers. Triton's Maddie Hillick found a wide open Paige Leavitt downfield in transition, leaving the Viking attacker one-on-one with Newburyport goalie Jane Mettling.
Mettling, who had no choice but to charge forward and try to stop the breakaway herself, threw herself at the ball as Leavitt made her move. With a resounding thud, the ball bounced off Mettling's pads and flew all the way back past midfield, where it was safely corralled by the trailing Newburyport defenders to clinch the thrilling 3-2 win.
"It was nice to have it be a clear out," Mettling said with a big grin after the game.
That Triton was one play away from holding first-place Newburyport to a draw was both shocking and completely unsurprising given the way things played out. Newburyport dominated large stretches of the game and was in complete control on the offensive zone, yet when Triton was able to force a turnover or gain possession with room to run, the young Vikings proved exceptionally dangerous.
For Newburyport the stars offensively were once again Callie Beauparlant and Lilly Ragusa, who were responsible for all three of their team's goals. The pair gave Newburyport the lead barely a minute in after Beauparlant took the ball on a re-start and went all the way to the net, dishing off to Ragusa on the far-side post for an easy finish.
Early in the third quarter Beauparlant took care of business herself, putting a shot on goal from an impossible angle only for the ball to somehow squeak just across the goal line before the Triton defense could fish it out.
To that point the Clippers had dominated possession, but over the next 10 minutes Triton woke up and began causing Newburyport a lot of trouble. The Vikings cut the deficit to one with five minutes left in the third quarter after Leavitt made a run and had a shot bounce right onto the stick of Maddie Hillick, who finished to make it a 2-1 Newburyport lead.
A few minutes later Triton went man-up for five minutes after Newburyport was called for a dangerous play foul. That advantage stretched into the fourth quarter, and Triton capitalized after Hillick forced a turnover in the Newburyport defensive zone and finished to tie the score at 2-2.
From there Beauparlant and Ragusa quickly went to work, with the pair immediately making a run to set up a picture perfect scoring opportunity. Triton goalie Julia Price made a fantastic save to deny Ragusa on the play, but seconds later Beauparlant reset the offense and got Ragusa an even better look, and this time the sophomore converted to give Newburyport the lead for good.
After the game Triton coach Donna Andersen said she was proud of her team's effort, noting that they were getting killed at the beginning of the season but are now showing they can compete against the best teams in the CAL.
"We're starting to gel a little bit, we're starting to play together as a team," Andersen said. "We know that Newburyport is a great team, there's no doubt about it, but we didn't back down, so I'm very proud of them."
As for the final sequence?
"Well this could be something, huh?" she said. "In this game it's so funny, it can go right down to the very end. I thought 'holy cow, I can't believe we're going to pull this out!' And we didn't, but it doesn't matter, I'm proud of where they've come and we'll be around for a couple of years, so it's all good."
