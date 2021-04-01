If you asked the experts who they consider the state's top one-two punches in track, you probably wouldn't hear any mention Newburyport's Liberty Palermino and Ellie Schulson.
And why would they? Neither one has won a state championship, nor has either ever made much of a statement at the big postseason meets. Schulson, for that matter, hasn't even run competitively since 2018.
But ask those who have seen them up close over the past few months, you'll get a much different response.
"These two may actually be one of the best duos in the history of the program," said Newburyport indoor track coach Brian Moore.
Palermino won't be sneaking up on anyone within the Cape Ann League, having amassed an outstanding indoor track resume over the past few years, but due to a variety of circumstances she has only gotten to compete in the postseason once. Schulson, meanwhile, is one of the nation's top tennis players and has traditionally been unable to participate in high school sports due to the substantial time commitment her tennis schedule requires.
While each has flown under the radar, the two are set to form a dominant tandem in the 600 and hope to lead Newburyport girls track to a third straight Cape Ann League championship this Fall 2 season.
An all-time great
Her relatively light statewide resume aside, Palermino already ranks as one of the greatest girls track athletes in Newburyport High history. The senior holds Newburyport's school records in the 600 (1:39.3), 4x400 (4:09.33) and 4x800 (9:54.15) and owns CAL championships in the 600 and 4x400. She has also played a key role in leading Newburyport to back-to-back CAL titles, the first two in program history.
Unlike most other elite track athletes, Palermino does not run in the fall or spring, choosing to stick with soccer and lacrosse for those seasons instead. That in itself would limit her potential exposure, but while she placed fifth in the 600 at the Division 4 indoor championships as a sophomore and won the event at last year's MSTCA Small School Winter Festival, she did not get to compete at states last year due to a scheduling conflict and now won't get to as a senior due to the pandemic.
"She's probably one of the fastest people that nobody knows," said Moore, who compared Palermino favorably to former Newburyport state champion Lucy Gagnon. "People here obviously do, she didn't lose a race last year, but on the bigger statewide scene it's interesting and unfortunate that she's not going to get the recognition that others might."
Palermino acknowledged that not getting another chance to compete at states will be tough, but after losing her junior season of lacrosse entirely she is grateful to have the chance to compete and is looking forward to taking advantage of any opportunities she can.
"I wish I had that opportunity to compete at states because it has so much more competition," Palermino said. "But I think I'm going to do what I can to get the best times I can and try to get some other invitational meets that will be offered."
The unusual Fall 2 track season has had some benefits too. Not only has she had an extra four months to prepare for the season, but a unique set of circumstances allowed Schulson to join the squad as well, giving Palermino the best training partner she could have asked for.
A professional mindset
As an elite tennis player, Schulson boasts a rare combination of athleticism and mental toughness that makes her ideally suited for challenging middle distance events like the 600. The trouble for Schulson is that her travel schedule for tennis is so extensive that she's usually been unable to make the commitment that high school sports require.
Thanks to the short Fall 2 season and to a family connection with coach Moore that goes back years, Schulson was able to work out an arrangement that would allow her to balance both sports. That arrangement has been a boon to the Clippers, who have benefitted from both Schulson's athletic talent and the example she sets for the rest of the team.
"It's been fantastic, Ellie brings a bit of a professional mindset because that's how she approaches tennis. She knows how to work, and Liberty has always been the same way," Moore said. "The two of them together, what I like about them the most is the impact they have on the whole group."
"It's been really beneficial to the whole team," Palermino said. "She's pushed me a lot to become a better racer and a better teammate. It's been a really positive experience these past few months."
Schulson has run competitively for Newburyport before, leading the girls cross country team to a 9-1 record and a CAL Open title as a sophomore in 2018, but when she joined the Fall 2 squad she opted for the 600 because the longer distance events would require too many miles. The mid-distance events would also help build explosiveness for tennis, and it just so happened she'd have the best runner on the team to work with.
"I love Liberty. We really push each other, she's such a great person personality-wise, when we're dying in the middle of a workout we'll look at each other and joke around," Schulson said. "So having someone to push me but who is competitive in a healthy way is really refreshing."
Once the season is over it's possible the pair will be finished with track for good, as Schulson will play Division 1 college tennis at Furman University next year, while Palermino is deciding between a handful of large state schools. Regardless, the two are looking to make the biggest impact possible during the time they have left, which they hope will end with another CAL title.
