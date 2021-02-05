Jacob Robertson has done everything Newburyport boys basketball could have hoped for this winter, and then some.
Widely considered the Cape Ann League's top returning player entering the year, the senior captain has exceeded his already lofty expectations, averaging an area-best 19.3 points per game while leading the Clippers to their third straight CAL Kinney championship. He's knocked down 32 3-pointers in eight games, more than double the next closest player in the region, and he has improved his driving, passing and defense to become a dominant all-around player.
And yet, it's hard not to look at Robertson's season and feel a sense of disappointment. Not because of anything he hasn't done, but because of everything he won't get the chance to do.
Robertson is turning in an outstanding senior year for the Clippers, and yet if not for the pandemic he could have done so much more. Between historic statistical achievements and potential postseason glory, we'll never know just how much Robertson could have accomplished if given the chance.
As far as individual achievements, Robertson should have been a lock to become the fifth Newburyport boys player to reach 1,000 career points, and the fact that he probably won't is a real shame. Entering this season Robertson had 690 career points and only needed to average 15.5 points over a normal season to reach the mark.
Through eight games this year he has scored 154, bringing his career total to 844, but with two regular season games remaining, Robertson will likely finish with just short of 900 career points. Even if the CAL decides to hold a league tournament there likely wouldn't be enough games for Robertson to push all the way to 1,000, meaning he won't get the chance to join former teammates Casey and Parker McLaren in the prestigious club.
In terms of team success, Robertson playing a role in winning three straight CAL Kinney titles is a remarkable accomplishment and will deservedly be his greatest legacy. But once in the state tournament the Clippers haven't done nearly as well, falling in the Division 3 North quarterfinals in each of the last three years.
How far could this year's team have gone? It's impossible to say, but this year Newburyport's roster is loaded with talented, experienced players who have won a lot of games throughout their high school careers. The team is also balanced, efficient, and in Robertson boasts a superstar capable of taking over big games. Who better to take a big shot down the stretch of a tournament game than Robertson? How many contested looks, buzzer beaters and game-winners could Robertson have made that he'll never get the chance to take?
Given the state of the world these days, the fact that Robertson and Newburyport have gotten the opportunity to play at all this winter has been a gift, one that we shouldn't take for granted. And if Robertson continues at his current pace and Newburyport finishes the season undefeated, he will deservedly go down as one of the school's all-time greats.
Still, it's hard not to shake that lingering feeling of "what if?"
Hallinan, Keliher still on pace
Robertson isn't the only player who's career totals will be affected by the disruption caused by the pandemic. Younger players like Amesbury's Avery Hallinan and Cam Keliher will also lose a significant amount of games, leaving both juniors with considerably less wiggle room as they push towards 1,000 points themselves.
The good news is Hallinan and Keliher are still on a 1,000-point pace despite the pandemic, and Hallinan in particular could finish the season well positioned to reach the mark easily as a senior.
Hallinan entered the year with 538 points and is currently averaging an area-best 20.8 points per game. The Amesbury wing dropped a career-high 32 points against North Reading last Friday, bringing her to 104 points on the season through five games. That gives her 642 career points with five games remaining, and if she continues at her current pace she will finish her junior year with close to 750 career points. From there, not only would she be easily within reach of 1,000 as a senior, she could potentially catch former teammate Flannery O'Connor (1,298 points) as the program's all-time leading scorer.
Keliher, on the other hand, will have a lot more work to do. The Amesbury junior entered the year with 368 points and so far has added 96 points to that total through six games, giving him 464 points with four games left on the schedule. At his current pace Keliher would finish the year with around 530 points, meaning he would need to post a monster senior year to reach 1,000 points.
Difficult as that would be, it wouldn't be unprecedented. Just last year Newburyport's Parker McLaren scored 503 points to top 1,000 from a similar position, and before that Triton's Will Parsons scored 489 points in 2017-18 to do the same.
CAL title no lay-up
Newburyport girls basketball slayed the Cape Ann League's dragon on Wednesday night, beating Pentucket in its own gym to take over sole possession of first place in the CAL Kinney standings. The undefeated Clippers are now in prime position to end Pentucket's six-year reign atop the conference and claim the program's first league title since 2011.
But the league title isn't in the bag just yet. Newburyport still faces one last test down the stretch that could potentially throw a wrench in the team's plans. After facing Amesbury in a non-league rematch Friday and then Triton (2-4) on Tuesday, the Clippers wrap up their regular season against defending Division 2 North champion North Reading (3-2) on the road next Wednesday evening. North Reading's losses have come against Amesbury and Lynnfield, both teams that Newburyport has already beaten handily, but the last time the two sides met North Reading ended Newburyport's season in the Division 2 North semifinals.
