Will there be high school basketball played in Massachusetts this winter? We still don’t know, but whether the season goes forward or not the Newburyport boys basketball team is preparing just the same.
And if senior Jacob Robertson’s performance in fall ball has been any indication, Newburyport could be looking at something special.
Robertson has been demolishing the competition at The Rim Sports Complex’s High School Fall League in Hampton, N.H., averaging approximately 37 points per game against a range of opponents from the Cape Ann League, the Merrimack Valley and New Hampshire. Widely renowned as an elite shooter, Robertson has expanded his game and is now just as deadly driving to the hoop as he’s long been from behind the arc.
“It’s unreal,” said fellow senior Trevor Ward. “He kind of sneaks up on you, you find out the next day he dropped 40 points and it’s been happening every game. He just does it all, he can shoot, he can drive and he’s great at passing and getting his teammates involved.”
Robertson’s improvement has been an ongoing trend throughout his high school career. Though not the most physically imposing athlete at a glance, Robertson carved out a key role off the bench as a freshman before emerging as a standout as a sophomore. He averaged 11.3 points per game in 2018-19 to earn CAL All-Star honors and help the Clippers win a share of their first league title since 2006, and then last winter he broke out as a true impact player.
As a junior Robertson averaged 17.6 points per game and knocked down 75 3-pointers on 47% shooting from both the field and from behind the arc. He led Newburyport to another CAL title and finished the season with 690 career points, which would put him well within reach of 1,000 points should a full season take place.
Robertson preceded that breakout season with a huge showing in the 2019 North Andover Fall Ball League, earning the league’s first Bert Hammel Memorial Award in honor of the late Merrimack College basketball coach. Since the last high school season ended in March, Robertson has continued working on his body and his game despite the hurdles posed by the pandemic.
“He’s probably gained like 15-20 pounds of muscle since last season. He’s extremely dedicated to the weight room and putting on the right amount of weight, which has allowed him to attack the rim with confidence,” said Newburyport coach David Clay. “He’s also expanded his 3-point shooting range significantly, so now he’s hitting some shots from really far out.”
Robertson’s improvement hasn’t gone unnoticed. With so many restrictions on live scouting and recruitment, locals college coaches have started watching the live streams of the fall ball games being played at The Rim. Given how his performance has jumped off the screen, Robertson has started getting interest from numerous Division 3 programs, including WPI, Endicott, the University of New England, Plymouth State and others.
“It’s been good so far,” Robertson said. “I don’t play AAU or anything so it’s harder for me to get my name out.”
In many respects Robertson and his teammates have been fortunate to enjoy a relatively normal offseason. Organized basketball is still essentially off limits in Massachusetts, meaning anyone who wants to play has to travel north of the border. But for Newburyport it’s only a 20-minute drive to The Rim, which Ward said has done a nice job keeping everyone safe.
“They handled it really well, you have to go in with masks and they check your temperature, and to prepare for our season this winter we’re starting to play games wearing masks even though you’re not obligated to,” Ward said. “We were thinking if we do have a season in the winter we’re most likely going to have to wear masks while we play, so we may as well get a head start on that now.”
With so much uncertainty ahead, Robertson and his Newburyport teammates are hoping their proactive approach will pay off. Whether they play a full season or not, the goal is the same as always — to win a third straight CAL title.
