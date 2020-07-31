Newburyport's Schwechheimer, longtime PawSox executive, dies of Covid-19 complications

NEWBURYPORT — Lou Schwechheimer, a Newburyport native and a longtime minor league baseball executive who spent the majority of his career with the Pawtucket Red Sox, died Wednesday afternoon at age 62 from complications related to Covid-19.
Schwechheimer’s death was announced by the Wichita Wind Surge, the Miami Marlins’ Triple-A club where he’d served as owner and managing partner since 2015.
“There are no words to express the loss to the entire Wind Surge family,” said Wind Surge general manager Jared Forma. “Lou was truly one of a kind, someone who never met a stranger. He will be deeply missed by his family and many friends, which included an extended baseball family. Our thoughts and prayers go out to Lou’s wife and daughter at this difficult time.”
Larry Lucchino, current chairman of the PawSox, also released a statement recognizing Schwechheimer’s contributions to the franchise.
“Minor League Baseball has lost a legend and a visionary,” Lucchino said. “In all of our many years with the Red Sox, both Boston and Pawtucket, we found Lou to be so likable, so devoted to this game, and so full of friends in Rhode Island, Massachusetts, and all of New England.”
Growing up in Newburyport, Schwechheimer worked as a delivery boy for The Daily News of Newburyport and at one point won a contest for selling the most subscriptions when he was 12. The prize was a trip to Fenway Park – his first – and that experience helped foster a lifelong love of baseball.
Following his graduation from Newburyport High School in 1975, Schwechheimer went on to attend UMass Amherst, and within a few years he began working for the Pawtucket Red Sox. Schwechheimer steadily worked his way up the organization’s ranks, serving as an intern, public relations director, vice president/general manager and eventually team owner.
Overall Schwechheimer spent 37 years with the PawSox, where he was twice honored as International League Executive of the Year and last year was inducted into the International League Hall of Fame.
Schwechheimer sold his stake with the PawSox in 2015 but quickly got back into the game. He formed a group that purchased two more minor league teams, including the Class-A Advanced Charlotte Stone Crabs in the Florida State League and the Triple-A New Orleans Baby Cakes in the Pacific Coast League.
After running into difficulty securing needed stadium upgrades in New Orleans, Schwechheimer moved the team to Wichita and renamed the club the Wind Surge. He led the construction of the club’s new $75 million Riverfront Stadium, and the team was scheduled to debut this spring before the minor league season was canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic.
“The Wind Surge team will work tirelessly to fulfill Lou’s dreams and visions for the great city of Wichita, a place he was proud to call home,” Forma said. “We will ensure his legacy lives forever at Riverfront Stadium.”
Schwechheimer is survived by his wife, Jane, and his daughter, Jenn.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.