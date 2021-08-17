The big question of ‘why’ has a rather simple answer when you ask Luke O’Brien.
“When you’re passionate about something, everything kind of goes along a lot smoother,” said the rising Newburyport junior.
And for O’Brien, that passion started last year when he organized his first annual ‘Gear to Share’ equipment drive. Inspired by a new pair of basketball sneakers he got in the eighth grade — and what would happen to them a year later after he grew out of them — O’Brien started his fundraiser last August to collect sporting equipment that would then be donated to local community organizations serving underprivileged youth.
It took a couple of years to finally come together, but last year’s fundraiser turned out to be a massive success.
Last year, ‘Gear to Share’ collected enough equipment to completely fill a 26-foot box truck. That haul was then delivered to the Salisbury Boys & Girls Club, who O’Brien was in constant contact with prior to the event.
“It was a lot of fun,” said O’Brien. “Everything went better than expected last year.”
And this Saturday, O’Brien will be holding his second annual drive.
All are encouraged to come and drop off their new or gently used sporting equipment to Newburyport High between 9 a.m. and noon, with this year’s donations going towards Newburyport Youth Services.
“I’m expecting a big outcome,” said O’Brien, who has remained active in the community beyond Gear to Share. “I actually did another drive in June and I gave the proceeds of that to the Merrimack Valley YMCA. And in the winter I helped out with the Family to Family Drive.”
For more information on this year’s event, visit https://lobrien23.wixsite.com/gear-to-share-1 or follow @gear_to_share on Instagram.
If things continue to go well, O’Brien is confident that ‘Gear to Share’ will become an annual summer fundraiser in the city.
“Whatever we end up getting, I’ll be happy with it,” said O’Brien. “Whether we fill up one 26-foot box truck or two, I’ll be happy with whatever we’re able to give to the community.”
