NEWBURYPORT — David Clay had seen up close for years what kind of person Trevor Ward was. His senior captain had been a selfless teammate, an indispensable rebounder and a defensive superstar throughout his time with the boys basketball program, and without him it’s doubtful the Clippers would have won three straight CAL Kinney titles over the past few years.
But even with that experience, the Newburyport boys basketball coach was still blown away when he received a text after Newburyport High’s graduation ceremony. It was from the school’s custodian, who told him that after the ceremony Ward had sought him out to thank him for all the work he did for the school.
“He’s the type of student-athlete that we hope all of our upcoming athletes aspire to,” Clay said.
Ward leaves behind a unique and unparalleled legacy as Newburyport’s top senior athlete from the year of the pandemic. The Ryan Cup winner took advantage of the year’s unusual circumstances to excel in four different sports, leading the boys soccer and basketball teams to CAL titles before achieving major career milestones in football and winning multiple individual titles in outdoor track.
Along the way he earned the respect and admiration of his coaches and peers, and he was a steady leader in all four sports despite the uncertainty that loomed throughout the school year.
“It’s been pretty difficult, especially when things first got shut down last spring, dealing with all the uncertainty that’s been looming over our heads,” Ward said. “But I’m fortunate to be able to play these four sports and that everything worked out to the best of its ability.”
Always staying ready
Before the school year began, when it wasn’t clear if football would take place in the fall, Ward spent the summer working out with junior quarterback Finn Sullivan. The two would spend their days practicing two different sports, with the standout receiver first running routes for Sullivan before they switched to soccer for a little while later.
Once football was officially postponed, Ward and Sullivan were among the handful of football players to opt into soccer. Having played soccer his whole life before dedicating himself to football in high school Ward was better prepared than most to jump onto varsity as a new senior, but the Clippers were still expected to contend for a CAL Kinney title, so coach Shawn Bleau wasn’t sure exactly what to expect when he first arrived.
Ward proved himself almost immediately, and he wound up becoming a key starter on defense.
“I was really impressed with how quickly he got it together,” Bleau said. “He really progressed every practice to get to that point, and we had some really good players that he was competing with and he ended up starting still.”
Newburyport boys soccer wound up winning a share of its first CAL Kinney title in program history, and while helping lead the Clippers’ dominant defense Ward also kept busy with his other sports, taking part in fall football workouts while making time for some shootarounds with his basketball teammates.
When it came time for basketball, Ward didn’t skip a beat, helping the Clippers to an undefeated CAL Kinney championship season. Then when Fall 2 football came, Ward immediately re-established himself as the area’s top wide receiver, earning CAL Kinney Offensive Player of the Year honors while finishing fourth all-time in program history in career receiving yards (1,011) and catches (66).
Yet no matter which sport was in season, coaches always had a familiar refrain about Ward.
“He’s so talented and skilled, yet so humble that he’s always put the team first,” Clay said. “Even when, in terms of scoring, we begged him to shoot, we knew he had it, he showed us in practice, and his senior year he definitely did, but he’s always done whatever it takes for the team to succeed.”
All of his work throughout the year paid off this spring when Ward returned to spring track for the first time since his sophomore year. As Newburyport’s top sprinter and jumper, Ward routinely won multiple events for the Clippers throughout the dual meet season, and this past weekend he won two CAL championships in the triple jump and 200 while placing second in the 100.
Now Ward will have a chance to compete in the postseason for the first time since his junior basketball season, as this weekend he is the No. 2 overall seed in the triple jump and the No. 5 seed in the 200 at the Division 2 North Sectional Championship Meet.
A bright future
If Ward had wanted to, it’s likely he could have played a number of different sports in college. Even soccer, after not playing competitively for four years, could have potentially been an option.
“I called some college coaches for him, I thought he was that good of a player. He could have played at the Division 3 level,” Bleau said. “If someone took a chance on him he could help a program.”
Ward may still get the chance to compete at the next level. He plans to attend UMass Amherst to study business at the Isenberg School of Management, and if all goes well he could have a chance to walk-on to the track and field team as a triple jumper.
But whether that works out or not, Ward’s days as a three or four-sport athlete are coming to an end. And after a long and trying senior year defined by pandemic restrictions, COVID pauses and other disruptions to daily life, Ward said he’s grateful to have gotten to play all four sports and for all the memories that came along the way.
“It feels great. I’ve been playing a lot of these sports my whole life and I can’t picture my life without it,” Ward said. “I owe a lot of my success to both my mom and dad, my grandparents as well, and my teammates around me, and it’s great to see all of that pay off my senior year.”
