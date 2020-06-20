Every summer for the past 20 years, Newburyport's Karen Whittier has hopped on her bike to help raise money for multiple sclerosis research. It's been a big part of her life since her sister was diagnosed with MS in 1999, but like everything else this summer, her usual plans were thrown into disarray after the coronavirus pandemic swept across the country.
Whittier had planned on taking part in Ride the Rhode, a Bike MS fundraising ride starting at the University of Rhode Island in Kingston, R.I., but those plans had to change when the live event was canceled.
"I really struggled with whether I wanted to ride again," Whittier said. "But I found my inspiration about six weeks ago because I always look forward to reaching out to family and friends who have been supporting my ride for 20 years."
Instead, Whittier decided to complete her own ride solo, opting to do a pair of local loops totaling more than 78 miles overall. Last weekend she competed her task, first taking a 51-mile round trip ride to Odiorne State Park in New Hampshire on Saturday before finishing a scenic 27-mile loop via mountain bike through various parts of Newburyport and West Newbury on Sunday.
In the process Whittier raised nearly $4,000 for MS research, which ranked second out of 199 participants in her Bike MS fundraising pool.
Knowing that this year's ride would be different, Whittier trained by completing a number of 40-plus mile loops to and from Exeter, Cranes Beach and elsewhere. She set up an orange balloon arch outside her house to emulate the typical start and finish line, and when the big weekend came, she set out right before sunrise to enjoy the beautiful views up the coast with minimal traffic.
Despite stopping regularly to take pictures, greet friends along the route and take pictures, Whittier still completed her 51-mile ride in about six hours, getting back home to Newburyport before noon. She got a slightly later start on Sunday but had a similar experience exploring some of the less traveled parts of town.
"It was just glorious," she said.
Bike MS is the fundraising cycling series for the National MS Society, which aims to raise money for research and awareness of multiple sclerosis, a disease that affects the central nervous system by causing the immune system to eat away at the protective covering of nerves.
Whittier first became aware of the cycling fundraiser around the same time her sister was first diagnosed.
"When my sister was diagnosed the following year I thought it's a good cause and it's now close to my heart," Whittier said. "So I joined friends to ride the Cape Cod Getaway 20 years ago. I've kept on riding Bike MS events ever since."
While Whittier has taken part in multiple events over the years — including a seven-year stretch when she lived in Boulder, Colorado, and was an active member of Team Left Hand, a local fundraising team supported by the Left Hand Brewing Company — the cause has remained a consistent part of her life.
In this year's letter to friends and family, she noted that she's been sending a version of her fundraising request to people for two decades now. Many of the people who continue to support her rides have been doing so since the beginning.
"It's been a nice way to stay in contact with people," Whittier said. "I went on a vacation 25 years ago and I met this couple from DC, it was a camping week in the British Virgin Islands. It was just the three of us and we've stayed in contact since, and they've been supporting my ride 20 years later."
Whittier's goal for the season is to raise $5,000. Anyone who wishes to make a donation can do so at: https://secure.nationalmssociety.org/site/TR;jsessionid=00000000.app30052a?px=1874713&fr_id=30927&pg=personal&NONCE_TOKEN=31F3554CC8297A55445F1DB0139F0282
