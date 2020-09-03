NEWBURY — Jack Carew knew he was still in the hunt. Despite a couple of bogies through the first nine holes, the 12-year-old Newbury resident was still just one stroke off the lead at the New England PGA Junior Tour championship.
Knowing he’d need to play his best down the stretch, Carew calmly stayed focused on the task at hand and finished with arguably his best golf of the summer. He closed the tournament with pars or birdies in seven of his last eight holes, including a birdie on hole 18 to clinch the championship title in decisive fashion.
“It was pretty exciting, to realize that I won and I got this really cool trophy,” Carew said. “I didn’t think I’d win going in but I started playing well and I was making all my shots and putts, so it was really exciting.”
Carew finished with a seven-over 79 for the tournament, four strokes ahead of second place and 10 strokes ahead of third. The showing capped off a brilliant summer for the up and coming star, who elevated his game over the course of the season and now ranks among the top 12-13 year olds in all of New England.
Having picked up golf as a young child, Carew has been playing competitively since he was 10. He won the first tournament he ever entered at his home course of Ould Newbury, and last year he joined the New England PGA Junior Tour, competing in the 11-year-old division against a much higher level of competition.
While he did not accrue enough points over the course of the 2019 season to qualify for the championships, he felt good about his progression and came into 2020 feeling good about his chances.
“I saw the kids last year win and I started playing them this year and wanted to keep doing it, it’s really fun and a good experience,” Carew said. “At the beginning I wasn’t doing that great but it was great to be in the competition. I started working my way up and doing better.”
Despite the challenges posed by the pandemic, Carew was able to compete in more tournaments than ever before this year. He also spent the summer training at Golftec in Danvers, and over the course of the season he steadily saw his results improve.
He pointed to one weekend in particular – the two-day tournament at Windham, N.H.’s Scottish Highlands on July 7-8 – as a breakthrough showing.
“One day I shot [20] over and the second I shot four over,” Carew said. “And after that I started shooting 70s and 80s and I was playing really well after that.”
By season’s end, Carew had accumulated enough points to qualify for the Tour Championship at Highfields Golf and Country Club in Grafton, which was held on Aug. 20 and featured the tour’s top six players, a field that also included Newburyport’s Jack Oreal.
With his championship victory, Carew said he’s looking forward to competing more in the future. He eventually plans to play for St. John’s Prep, a powerhouse program that has recently produced some of the region’s top amateur golfers, including Amesbury’s Chris Francoeur and Bradford’s Nick Maccario.
