Newbury's Clough helps lead Northeast Tides to inaugural NSBL win over Rowley

ROWLEY — Newbury's Zach Clough's senior year of baseball at Governor's Academy lasted exactly one practice. The team had only just opened tryouts when the coronavirus pandemic effectively shut down sports across the country in mid-March, and for the most part nobody has been able to play a competitive game since.
That was the backdrop as Clough, his teammates with the brand new Northeast Tides and their opponents from the host Rowley Nor'easters took the field at Eiras Park for their North Shore Baseball League opener on Tuesday, which marked the first live game action for any of them this year.
"It feels unreal," said Clough, a St. Anselm commit who had an RBI double to help his team pick up the 3-0 win. "Through this whole thing I've been trying to stay busy and get my swings in as much as I can, but it feels so awesome to get back out there with the guys."
The Northeast Tides, a brand new club based out of New Hampshire's Seacoast region, have put together an impressive roster featuring multiple former MLB Draft picks. That list includes former Triton standout Richie Fecteau, a former Salem State star and Los Angeles Angels selection, and former UMaine ace Tommy Lawrence, a Tampa Bay Rays draft pick who dominated on the mound, striking out 14 while allowing just three hits in a complete game shutout victory.
Given the circumstances and Lawrence's talent, Rowley manager Tim Southall said he wasn't surprised the team struggled at the plate and felt they competed well regardless.
"I think everyone's hitting is going to struggle, especially the first couple of weeks of the season, the pitching is definitely going to be ahead of the game," Southall said. "He's a very good pitcher, no doubt about it. It's a very good team over there, they've got three or four guys who have been drafted, so it's a good test for us. Really, we gave up one earned run, so we were right there, I was pleased with the effort and it's a good sign for us that we can hang with the best."
Rowley's best chance to get to Lawrence came in the first inning, when the Nor'easters loaded the bases with one out after getting a hit and two walks. Lawrence responded by striking out the next two batters to escape the jam, and Rowley wouldn't get another runner on base until the bottom of the seventh.
The Tides, meanwhile, broke through with two runs in the fourth inning after a misplayed ball in right field later gave Northeast a chance to capitalize with back-to-back RBI hits. Clough added his own RBI double in the top of the fifth, and that's all the offense Lawrence would need.
Though Rowley's bats were quiet, Amesbury's Logan Burrill still made his presence felt for the Nor'easters. The Northern Essex standout made a sensational play in centerfield just prior to Clough's double, playing a hard liner on a short hop to throw out a would-be Tides run at the plate.
Burrill also had a base hit to lead off the seventh inning, and his brother Levi Burrill also performed well as the starting pitcher, going four innings with two unearned runs and four strikeouts.
While the offense wasn't there and the sight of players wearing masks on the base paths was definitely unusual, everybody involved said it was good to be back.
"Beautiful night for a game," Southall said. "It was nice to be on the field with a little slice of normalcy."
