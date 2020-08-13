Global pandemic or not, there’s no offseason when it comes to thinking about the betterment of others.
Jack Perry, a junior-to-be at St. John’s Prep, is certainly cognizant of this. So he’s putting his thoughts into action.
Perry has spearheaded a food drive that will take place at St. John’s Prep today from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. He’ll be collecting non-perishable items to deliver to the food pantry at Sacred Hearts Parish in Haverhill, near his hometown of Newbury.
“I was talking with my parents (Kerri and Tim) two weeks ago about how there’s so much more of a need right now in food banks across Massachusetts because of the COVID-19 pandemic,” said the 17-year-old Perry, who plays both basketball and football for the Eagles. “They were really supportive and encouraged me to go with my idea to the school and see what I could do with it.
“I knew the Prep community was really good about getting people together and making things happen, so all I had to do was ask for a space to organize the food drive,” he added. “I’ve received great support from the school, my neighbors and friends.”
A student at St. John’s Prep since he was a sixth grader, Perry said that he first talked to school principal Dr. Keith Crowley, who put him in touch with the people he needed to make his vision a reality.
“What an inspiring act of kindness and generosity for a junior in high school to coordinate and put together a food drive to help local communities in need during the midst of a pandemic,” said St. John’s Prep athletic director Jameson Pelkey.
“Jack is a well rounded student-athlete here for us at St.John’s, a true servant leader and just a great kid. He has tremendous support from his parents and his teammates, who are all volunteering at the event. When I speak to his coaches, they all say how good of a person Jack is. It’s a pleasure working with student-athletes like Jack when putting these events together.”
A guard for the Eagles’ varsity basketball team and a quarterback on the gridiron, Perry said they’ll be looking for any non-perishable items from folks to donate today. That includes paper products such as paper towels and toilet paper.
He’s getting a big assist from one of his neighbors, Brandon Kelly, who’s donated a truck from his company, Stor-U-Self, in Newbury, for the event to help load up the donations and deliver them to Sacred Heart. A half-dozen of his Prep basketball teammates have also volunteered to help.
“Anything we can get really helps at this point,” said Perry, who has an older brother, Tim (a recent SJP graduate) and younger sister Caroline, who is heading into the eighth grade at Immaculate Conception of Newburyport. “With so many people unemployed because of the pandemic, the food banks are seeing a lot more people coming in. So we’re hoping to get as much as we can to deliver there.
How much food are they hoping to get? “It’d be nice to have to make a few runs up there,” said Perry.
