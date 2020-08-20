Newton-Pats duo is going to be a project

Cam Newton and the New England Patriots are not, technically speaking, married.
A $1.75 million contract, in this day and age, is peanuts. It is low risk and zero commitment.
Basically, they have decided, well, Bill Belichick decided, they will “move in together” and see if it is a match.
How long will they tango before it becomes official?
It’s up for debate.
It’s only been a few days, but Newton is no Tom Brady when running this Patriots offense.
Basically, he’s Cam Newton, which means he’s inaccurate a little too often, unafraid to throw a ball through the hole in a sewing needle, and the biggest, most athletic specimen we’ve ever seen at the quarterback position.
It is also Aug. 20.
Newton looks like he’s in calculus class. Confused a bit. Uncomfortable. But willing to raise his hand when he has a question.
The point is this is going to take time. Maybe two months. Maybe more.
And comparing him to Brady, who spent 20 years of his life studying the same offense, is not fair.
I was asked 10 times from different people, “Who is in the lead?” referring to Newton or second-year backup Jarrett Stidham.
No matter what Bill Belichick says, as long as he is here it has to be Newton. He is five years removed from his MVP and Super Bowl game.
Stidham’s claim to fame was he played at Auburn he helped give Alabama its only loss in 2017, en route to winning the national title. Other than that, it was a decent run at Auburn.
Basically, it’s Newton’s job to lose.
And he could lose it.
On Wednesday, for instance, on consecutive pass plays inside the 10-yard line he threw what should have been two interceptions to rookie safety Kyle Dugger, but the second ball touched the ground.
You can’t do that. You especially can’t do that in New England.
When holding onto the ball a little longer than normal on Wednesday, he rushed a few passes that were behind receivers slanting over the middle.
But there were highlights. On one occasion he faked an end around and bolted over right guard for what would’ve been a 10-yard run, maybe longer.
He threw a perfect 30-yard go-pattern to Gunner Olszewski along the sidelines.
And the four times he threw the ball to Julian Edelman, most of the 5-to-10-yard variety, he didn’t miss.
But the Newton-Patriots relationship is going a little longer than we first expected. Without mini-camps and preseason games, he’s going to have to figure it all out on the practice field in August. And maybe September, too.
Stidham might be ready to play in the NFL, but he isn’t ready to lead a team to January football. While he has looked a tad sharper this early camp, he has made a few big mistakes after a few really nice plays.
Newton deserves a lot of credit here. He was "The Man" the moment he set foot in Charlotte, N.C. and he’s just another guy, right now, at 1 Patriot Place.
He’s had to swallow his pride while assuming all of the risk in this relationship. If it doesn’t work out here, he’ll have to go the embarrassing backup route elsewhere.
Newton will be asked to do less here, which means defense, running the football, special teams dominance and short passes will be norm.
Belichick and Brady often said that it takes two to three months, sometimes by Thanksgiving, before we know what kind of team the Patriots have, their identity, etc. Honestly, it might take that long for Newton to figure this position, this team, this coach and this region all out.
But at some point, if Newton remains all-in and the Patriots playbook looks to him like addition and subtraction instead of calculus, this could be an interesting marriage.
Bill Burt
