BYFIELD — Matt Peart wasn’t a big-time football prospect when he first arrived at the Governor’s Academy nearly a decade ago. In fact, he’d never even played the sport in his life.
A native of Kingston, Jamaica, who was raised in the Bronx, Peart arrived at the Byfield prep school a slender, 6-foot-2 freshman eager to take advantage of the academic opportunity afforded to him. Peart considered himself a basketball player, but needing to fulfill a fall sports requirement, he opted for football over soccer, thinking it might be fun to give the new sport a try.
It proved to be a match made in heaven, and now the 6-foot-7, 318-pound offensive lineman is on the cusp of reaching the NFL.
Peart is expected to be an early-round draft pick in the 2020 NFL Draft, which begins tonight and will continue over the next two days. The former Governor’s Academy and UConn standout is currently projected to go in the second or third round, with most draft rankings pegging him somewhere in the No. 50 to 80 overall range.
“This is pretty exciting. I’ve never coached a player that has been in this position, so him being the first to be drafted, it’s a proud moment,” said Jim O’Leary, Peart’s football coach at Governor’s. “It couldn’t have happened to a nicer kid, we’re excited to hear his name get called.”
O’Leary said that when he first met Peart, he could tell he had potential. While he was shy and inexperienced, he looked like someone who could potentially grow into a top-tier football player. All he needed was time and training.
As a newcomer to the sport, Peart did need time to get up to speed, but by the time he graduated he’d solidified himself as one of the greatest players in program history. Peart helped lead the team to four consecutive Independent School League titles between 2011-14, including undefeated seasons in 2011 and 2012 and victories in the 2011 Jack Etter Bowl, 2012 Tom Flaherty Bowl and 2013 Kevin Fleming Bowl. He made his biggest contributions as a two-way starter in 2013 and 2014, primarily playing offensive tackle and defensive end.
As expected, Peart continued to grow throughout high school, and by the time he was a senior he’d become a legitimate Division 1 prospect. Though lightly recruited at first, Peart eventually drew the eye of Mike Foley, a Newburyport native and the father of Brooks School coach Pat Foley, who at the time was UConn’s offensive line coach.
“I would always introduce Matt to any coach who came to campus, so I brought him into my office and Coach Foley was like ‘that’s the guy,’” O’Leary said. “The recruitment moved really fast from there. He really wanted to go there, it was close to home and it seemed to be perfect fit.”
Once at UConn, Peart quickly proved his worth. After redshirting his first year on campus, Peart immediately earned a starting role and never let it go. He started all 48 games of his career over four seasons, filling in at both left and right tackle depending on what the team needed in a given year. He succeeded in spite of the team’s struggles — UConn was 9-39 during his four years as a starter — and the rampant coaching turnover he experienced over his career.
Despite all of that, Peart stuck it out, even staying for his senior year despite having the opportunity to leave for a contending program as a grad transfer.
“I wouldn’t change it for the world,” Peart said of his college career during his media availability at the NFL Scouting Combine. “UConn helped me be a good football player and a good person.”
Though UConn went 2-10 last fall, Peart solidified his standing as an NFL prospect. He was honored as a First Team All-Conference pick, UConn’s first since current Patriots safety Obi Melifonwu in 2016, and has subsequently turned heads with strong showings at the Senior Bowl and at the NFL Scouting Combine.
Since then, he’s continued to train in hopes of giving himself the best chance to succeed at the next level, and O’Leary said he has no doubt that he’ll have a long and successful career once he gets there.
“He’s going to have a long career in the NFL, he’s a kid an organization would love to have,” O’Leary said. “He’s special, he’s a leader, he’s great in the community and he’s certainly someone that organization will be proud of.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.