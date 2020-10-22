NFL Trade Deadline: Three options for Patriots to upgrade receiver room

The New England Patriots’ passing game is in dire straits. Through six weeks the team has gotten remarkably little production through the air, and it’s become clear that the Patriots do not have enough capable pass catchers to reach their potential.
This isn’t anything new, but coming into the year there was at least reason for optimism. Former first-round pick N’Keal Harry was finally healthy, rookies Devin Asiasi and Dalton Keene could help stabilize the tight end position, Damiere Byrd was a serviceable third option, and if all else failed Julian Edelman was still one of the top receivers in the game.
Now? The numbers are what they are. Harry has 18 catches for 166 yards in five games. Asiasi hasn’t been targeted once and Keene hasn’t even played. The Patriots’ wide receivers and tight ends collectively have just one touchdown catch all season. Even Edelman, diminished by a knee injury and a 34-year-old body, has only played 69.4% of New England’s snaps, making him nominally the No. 3 receiver on the depth chart behind Byrd and Harry.
That isn’t good enough. If New England is going to contend it needs another legit pass catcher, ideally one who is young enough to make an impact both in the short and long term. Given that the team is currently flush with cap space — Patriots salary cap guru Miguel Benzan has the figure at around $23 million — the Patriots have the means to get a deal done. The question is whether or not they’ll be willing to pay the price?
Option 1: Will Fuller (or another Texans receiver)
If New England decides to make a move, the team’s first call should probably be to old friend Jack Easterby and the Houston Texans. The former Patriots character coach is now overseeing the Texans’ entire football operation following the firing of longtime coach and GM Bill O’Brien, and with a 1-5 record the roster is ripe for a rebuild. As it happens, the Texans currently have a plethora of suitable receivers who could make an immediate impact for the Patriots.
One option might be Kenny Stills, who has been a productive No. 2 or 3 receiver throughout his career and is only 28 years old. He’d probably be the cheapest option and will be a free agent after the season, but he hasn’t made much of an impact this year and has only eight catches for 104 yards in six games. Another option is Brandin Cooks, who is only 27 years old and has made 27 catches for 367 yards this year, but the Patriots have already traded for and traded away Cooks once, so a reunion feels unlikely.
The best option would be the Texans’ No. 1 receiver Will Fuller. Though somewhat injury prone, Fuller is ridiculously talented and is playing some of the best football of his career. The 26-year-old has made 28 catches for 455 yards and has recorded a touchdown catch in four straight games. He will also be a free agent after the season, which could bring his price tag down somewhat and make a possible trade easier to swing.
Option 2: Michael Gallup
This would be a considerably more difficult (and expensive) deal to get done, but if the Patriots could work out a trade for the 24-year-old Dallas Cowboys receiver, it could be a franchise altering move.
Gallup is coming off a breakout 2019 season in which he made 66 catches for 1,107 yards and six touchdowns. This season he’s seen his production tail off slightly thanks to factors like Dak Prescott’s injury, Mike McCarthy’s playcalling and rookie CeeDee Lamb’s arrival, but he’s still on pace for another 60-catch, 1,000-yard season.
Why would the Cowboys trade Gallup? Dallas has struggled to start the year, and the main reason the Cowboys are still in contention for a playoff spot at 2-4 is because the rest of the NFC East is so bad. With Amari Cooper already locked up to a five-year, $100 million contract and Lamb looking like a potential star, the Cowboys could spare Gallup and use the draft capital he brings to shore up the numerous other holes on their roster, particularly on defense.
Option 3: David Njoku
The Patriots tight end situation has been a mess ever since Rob Gronkowski left the team. Asiasi and Keene are meant to be the answer, but until they are ready (and in the event one or both of them winds up a bust), the Patriots could use another impact player to shore up the position beyond just Ryan Izzo.
Of the possible tight ends on the market, Cleveland Browns tight end David Njoku is the most tantalizing. The former first-round pick has been the subject of trade speculation since the summer, and those rumors picked up intensity this week after Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com reported that he wants out.
The 24-year-old has been productive in his career, making 56 catches for 639 yards and four touchdowns in his second season in 2018, but injuries have limited him ever since. In his three games this year Njoku has only five catches on seven targets for 63 yards, and lately he’s been third on the depth chart behind Austin Hooper and Harrison Bryant. His fifth-year option for next season has already been exercised too, giving a prospective trade partner an additional year of team control at about $6.4 million for next season.
The Browns seem to like Njoku so he won’t come cheap, but if the Patriots want to fast track their tight end timeline he could be the perfect option.
Mac Cerullo can be reached at mcerullo@newburyportnews.com. Follow Mac on Twitter at @MacCerullo.
