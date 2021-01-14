Same story. Different year.
Here it goes:
Of the eight teams playing in this weekend’s NFL Divisional playoffs, six have elite quarterbacks, one has a quarterback playing elite football, and the other, the L.A. Rams are probably going to get whacked by three touchdowns on Saturday afternoon.
You can have all the elite pass rushers, diva wide receivers, jumbo left tackles and shutdown egomaniac cornerbacks you want, in the end, come mid-to-late January, it doesn’t matter.
It all comes down to the guy behind the center, yup, the quarterback.
We have the same old quarterback names raring to go this weekend in Tom Brady, Drew Brees and Aaron Rodgers, and we have the newbies added to that “elite” list in Patrick Mahomes, Lamar Jackson and recent addition Josh Allen.
Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield has had a good year, but still unproven. And all you need to know about the L.A. Rams’ Jared Goff is on 3rd-and-17, when they needed a score last week, he’s handing the ball off.
Quarterback play in 2020 matters now as much as it did 25 years ago or even 40 years ago.
It’s why during the 2021 NFL Draft we will probably see five quarterbacks drafted in the top 10 picks.
Let’s take the national championship game on Monday night. Alabama’s Mac Jones, who had been pegged as a mid-to-late first rounder, will no doubt be gone in the top eight picks.
And the other guy, Ohio State’s Justin Fields, will probably be chosen, at latest, at No. 3 overall, by the Miami Dolphins (which would mean Tua Tagovailoa will be dealt elsewhere).
In fact, the potential trade of Tua would be telling as well, with the Dolphins realizing he is not a franchise quarterback.
You can compete for a Super Bowl without a franchise quarterback. It has happened before. The only problem is your team quickly falls out of the picture.
Consistency, as in Brady, Brees and Rodgers, year-in-and-year-out is about having that franchise guy.
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are Exhibit A on the list of teams playing this weekend. The Buffalo Bills, too.
Quarterback play, among other things, has elevated these two franchises from constantly struggling to very good.
The Bucs haven’t won a playoff game since 2002; the Bills since 1995. And now, both are true Super Bowl contenders in their respective conferences because of, primarily, Brady and Allen.
Of course, there have been a few blips on the radar the last 20 years, with the Ravens winning in 2000 over the Giants with Trent Dilfer and the Bucs in 2002 with Brad Johnson, but those franchises were guided by franchise defenses, among the best ever in modern pro football.
The odds are when the final four teams are completed, and then the final two, it will come down to two great quarterbacks, or two quarterbacks playing great, facing off.
You have to give NFL teams credit for figuring this out and, well, trying to get into this consistent, playoff mix.
Since 2014, there have been 10 quarterbacks drafted (out of 21 selections) in the top three picks. The only one currently playing this weekend is Goff, who would most probably rated last among the eight “franchise” quarterbacks.
In other words, finding these guys is not an exact science. Brady was chosen 199th overall. Brees was 32nd overall. And Rodgers was 24th overall.
The good news is these guys can be found. The bad news is it’s like finding a needle in a haystack.
You can email Bill Burt at bburt@newburyportnews.com.
