If the Rowley NorEasters want a trip to the North Shore Baseball League championship series, they’ll have to do it with their backs against the wall.
Wednesday night, the NorEasters were shut out, 5-0, by the Kingston Night Owls to fall behind 2-1 in their NSBL best-of-five semifinal series. In its best-of-three opening playoff series against the North Shore Storm, Rowley went down 1-0 before winning the final two games to claim the series.
It’ll have to do the dame thing now.
The NorEasters will get a much-needed day off on Thursday before the series resumes Friday evening. A start time and location for the game have not yet been announced.
In the other NSBL semifinal series, the No. 8-seeded North Shore Phillies — after upsetting the top-seeded Peabody Champions — lead the No. 2-seeded Manchester Marlins 2-0 with Game 3 of that series happening later Wednesday night.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.