In a summer already filled with too many rainy days, the Rowley NorEasters saw another one of their games postponed.
This time, it was their North Shore Baseball League playoff opener against the North Shore Storm, a best-of-three series that was slated to start Thursday night. But due to the rain, the game was moved to Friday at 5:30 p.m. from Saugus’ World Series Park.
The No. 6-seeded NorEasters (13-5) and No. 3-seeded Storm (14-9) will now play Friday, Saturday and, if necessary, Sunday.
Saturday and Sunday’s potential game will both be played in Rowley. Saturday’s first pitch for Game 2 will be at 5 p.m. at Eiras Park.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.