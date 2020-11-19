If there was ever a year when Newburyport cross country may have slipped from the top of the mountain, this would have been it.
A terrifying global pandemic upending all aspects of society? Check. Losing Hall of Fame coach Don Hennigar and its home course at Maudslay State Park for the year due to said pandemic? Check. Several key graduations leaving the Clippers without an individual All-State contender for the first time in nearly a decade? Check.
And yet despite it all, Newburyport overcame its adversity and remained one of the top contending programs in the league, just like always.
“They were really the true heroes of the season,” said Matt Valli, who led Newburyport as acting head coach after Hennigar opted out due to safety concerns. “There were so many different changes and challenges but you wouldn’t know that talking to them during each practice and each meet, they really stepped up and did a phenomenal job of finishing out a crazy successful season.”
While Newburyport did not win a Cape Ann League this fall — the boys finished one win behind Triton while the girls title is expected to go to undefeated Pentucket — the Clippers remained a dominant force, with both teams finishing the year 5-1. Newburyport did so despite seeing significant roster turnover, with a whole host of new contenders emerging to lead the Clippers.
Even better for Newburyport? Most of this new group will be back again next year.
On the boys side, Newburyport is set to return a top seven that should easily rank as the best in the league. Top runner Sam Walker and classmate Owen Roberts will return as senior captains, as will classmates T.J. Carleo and Nathan Barry, top runners Bradford Duchesne, Sean Brennan and Matt Murray will all be juniors and rising star Aimon Fadil will be back as a sophomore. Collectively the returning Clippers will bring talent, experience and depth that should allow Newburyport to not only contend for a CAL title, but potentially a state championship after that.
Though the girls will graduate considerably more talent, Newburyport should remain a top contender alongside ascendant powerhouse Pentucket next fall as well. Top runner Hailey LaRosa will be back as a junior, as will rising star Elizabeth Boelke, and the freshman trio of Bristol Banovic, Abigail Kelly and Gianna Minichiello will all be sophomores, giving the Clippers as formidable a returning top five as anyone around. Fiona Dunphy, who came on strong late in the season to crack the top five, as well as Olivia D’Ambrosio, who missed her entire junior season, will return as well to lead the team as senior captains.
Pentucket’s state title contender?
Out of all the Greater Newburyport teams that got hosed by the arrival of the pandemic, the Pentucket girls cross country team has a strong case for missing out on the most. Featuring one of its deepest and most talented lineups in program history, Pentucket would have been a top contender for the Division 5 title and maybe also the Division 2 All-State title. Instead Pentucket’s season was limited to just four races, but given how much talent is set to return, it’s hard not to wonder if the best is still yet to come?
All six of Pentucket’s top runners are set to return next fall. Top runner Phoebe Rubio will be a senior, breakout star Kaylie Dalgar will only be a sophomore, and the rest of the team’s stars will be back as upperclassmen. With Ella Edic, Emily Rubio and Brianna Whyman all set to become seniors and Audrey Conover a junior, the sky is the limit for a group that has already established its place as one of the best squads around.
Triton’s banner year
Triton boys cross country had been knocking on the door for a while, and this fall the young and relatively inexperienced Vikings broke through to win the program’s first Cape Ann League title in decades. Graham Stedfast’s dominance as the league’s top runner wasn’t a surprise, and the UMass Lowell commit more than lived up to his lofty expectations, but the performance of his teammates ultimately proved the difference in a good season for Triton and a historic one.
While Stedfast and co-captain Jack O’Shea will be moving on, most of Triton’s other top runners will be back. Griffin White, Sam O’Shea and Cole Jacobsen will all only be juniors next fall, and Triton has quite a few other younger runners waiting in the wings who could help fill the open spots in the lineup.
Amesbury’s step forward
Though Amesbury girls cross country flew somewhat under the radar this fall, the Indians did enjoy a terrific season. Led by Abbey Allain and Sadie Cacho-Negrete, Amesbury finished the season 4-2, good for second in the CAL Baker standings. Allain and fellow seniors Ryanne Leary and Madison Sanchez will be graduating, but a good portion of the rest of Amesbury’s core will be back, giving the Indians a good shot at sustaining their success going forward.
Top returning runner Cacho-Negrete will be a junior, as will Annica Chambers, and the rest of Amesbury’s lineup will consist of senior veterans. Jayne McCue, Calista Chabot, Piper Hogg, Anna Bailey and Julia Penny are all expected to be back, giving Amesbury a chance to compete when the new season begins.
Future bright for Georgetown’s Upite
This obviously wasn’t a good year for Georgetown girls cross country as a program. The Royals only had three runners on their roster and as a result had to forfeit every meet due to not being able to field a full lineup. Georgetown’s runners still ran their races despite knowing they had no chance of winning, and if her performance on the course is any indication, the Royals have something special in eighth grader Avery Upite.
The middle school sensation, who placed sixth overall at the Division 6 meet and qualified for All-States last fall as a seventh grader, was one of the CAL’s top overall runners from start to finish. Upite finished either first or second overall in all six of her races, and in Georgetown’s season finale against Newburyport she dominated one of the strongest fields in the league to finish first by nearly a full minute.
Mac Cerullo can be reached at mcerullo@newburyportnews.com. Follow Mac on Twitter at MacCerullo.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.