This past decade the Greater Newburyport area was home to plenty of talented field hockey stars. Dozens of locals went on to enjoy terrific college careers after wrapping things up in high school, including a handful who would earn major college honors and a few others who’d go on to lead their teams deep into the NCAA tournament. Here are the best of the best from the past decade of local field hockey.
First Team
Cassaundra Davis, Newburyport, Forward, 2011: Among most prolific goal scorers in Newburyport field hockey history. Named All-CAL and Daily News co-MVP as a senior in 2010, leading the league in scoring with a school-record 28 goals while helping lead Clippers to CAL championship. Named “Best of 60” All-Star in 2010. Went on to star for Division 2 Saint Michael’s College, making immediate impact as a freshman before finishing as a two-time First Team All-Northeast-10 selection and as a Division 2 All-American as a senior in 2014.
Haley Johnson, Newburyport, Midfield, 2011: Dominant midfielder earned CAL Division 1 MVP and Daily News co-MVP honors as a senior after helping lead Newburyport to CAL title in 2010. Outstanding defender constantly helped Clippers gain possession, earning team Defensive MVP honors. Subsequently named Boston Globe All-Scholastic and “Best of 60” All-Star.
Shannon Beaton, Pentucket, Forward, 2012: The first four-year starter in Pentucket field hockey history. Three-time All-CAL and three-time Eagle-Tribune All-Star. Led Pentucket in scoring three straight years, finishing second in the league in scoring as a senior with 13 goals and 11 assists. Named “Best of 60” All-Star after senior season. Went on to play Division 3 college field hockey at Bates, becoming a three-year starter and the team’s leading scorer as a senior in 2015.
Molly Rowe, Newburyport, Defense, 2012: Standout defender helped lead Newburyport to back-to-back CAL championships in 2010 and 2011. Named All-CAL as a senior in 2011. Earned Newburyport’s Coaches Award as a junior in 2010. Helped Seacoast United win pool at national championships during club season. Went on to play Division 2 college field hockey at Bentley University, becoming three-year starter and team captain as a senior.
Paige Hefferan, Newburyport, Defense, 2013: Four-year starter was consistently among top players in CAL throughout high school. Two-time All-CAL selection and CAL All-Star as a sophomore. Earned CAL Kinney MVP and “Best of 60” All-Star honors as a senior in 2012. Helped lead Newburyport to back-to-back CAL titles in 2010 and 2011. Went on to play Division 3 college field hockey at Keene State, serving as a four-year starter while helping lead her team to four straight Little East titles.
Amanda Schell, Amesbury, Forward, 2014: Four-year starter was a two-time All-CAL selection and recognized as one of state’s top players as a senior in 2013. Named “Best of 60” All-Star and Boston Globe All-Scholastic as senior captain. Led Amesbury in scoring three times. Went on to play Division 3 college field hockey at Ithaca College, becoming a four-year starter and a First Team All-Liberty League selection as a senior captain in 2017.
Molly Jannell, Georgetown, Goalie, 2016: Three-year starter ranked among CAL’s top goalies by senior year. Earned CAL Baker MVP and All-CAL honors in 2015 after earning CAL All-Star as a junior. Recorded 735 saves in three seasons, including 299 saves and a .898 save percentage as a senior. Went on to play Division 1 college field hockey at LIU Brooklyn and Quinnipiac, serving as a member of LIU Brooklyn’s inaugural team in 2016 before transferring to Quinnipiac in 2019.
Erin Savage, Triton, Goalie, 2017: Three-year starter took Cape Ann League by storm after earning starting job as a sophomore. Earned CAL Kinney MVP honors as a sophomore on her way to three straight All-CAL selections. Two-time Daily News MVP, earning honor as a sophomore and again as a senior. Led Triton to three straight tournament appearances, including back-to-back trips to Division 2 North semifinals. Posted 0.42 goals against average as a sophomore and 0.90 as a senior while only allowing 11 goals as a junior. Currently plays Division 1 college field hockey at Northeastern University.
Gianna Conte, Triton, Forward, 2020: Elite talent made immediate impact for Triton, finishing as a two-time Daily News MVP and a three-time All-CAL selection. Led area in scoring as a senior with 18 goals and 13 assists. Helped Triton reach the state tournament four straight years, including back-to-back trips to Division 2 North semifinals as an underclassman. Will play Division 1 college field hockey at UMass Lowell.
Meghan Bean, Pentucket, Forward, 2020: Brilliant playmaker has been Pentucket’s top scorer over past few years. Three-time All-CAL selection. Led Sachems with 21 goals and two assists this past fall, helping Pentucket make historic run to Division 2 North semifinals. Two-time Eagle-Tribune All-Star. Will play Division 2 college field hockey at Stonehill College.
Second Team
Kate McCauley, Newburyport, Midfield, 2013: Three-year varsity letterwinner played key role in leading Newburyport to back-to-back CAL titles in 2010 and 2011. Earned All-CAL honors as a senior in 2012 and CAL All-Star honors as a junior in 2011. Went on to play Division 2 college field hockey at Merrimack College, becoming a three-year starter who helped lead Warriors to Division 2 national championship game as a junior in 2015.
Tori Spofford, Pentucket, Midfield, 2013: Standout midfielder was among Pentucket’s top players early in the decade. Earned All-CAL honors as a senior after earning CAL All-Star honors as a junior. Helped Sachems reach state tournament three straight years. Went on to play Division 3 college field hockey at Babson College, becoming a four-year starter while helping lead Beavers to the Division 3 NCAA semifinals as a senior captain in 2016. Also earned Second Team All-Conference honors as a senior.
Emily Hirtle, Triton, Midfield, 2014: Two-year captain was stalwart midfielder for Triton throughout middle of decade. Earned All-CAL honors as a senior in 2013 after earning CAL All-Star as a junior. Helped Vikings bounce back from one-win 2012 season to nearly qualify for state tournament in 2013. Went on to play Division 3 college field hockey at Endicott College, becoming a three-year starter while earning Second Team All-Conference honors as a senior in 2017
Abby Bashaw, Governor’s, Midfield, 2017: West Newbury resident helped lead Governor’s Academy to ISL championship as a junior in 2015 and then New England Prep B championship as a senior in 2016. Two-time All-ISL Honorable Mention selection. Team captain as a senior. Currently plays Division 3 college field hockey at Bowdoin, where she has started each of first two seasons.
Meagan Bragole, Newburyport, Midfield, 2017: Four-year starter emerged as Newburyport’s top player by junior year. Two-time All-CAL selection was a two-year captain who helped lead Clippers to state tournament in three out of four seasons. Named Newburyport’s Team MVP twice. Went on to study nursing at Quinnipiac.
Samantha Brown, Triton, Midfield, 2017: Decorated midfielder earned Daily News MVP honors in back-to-back seasons as an upperclassman. Two-time All-CAL selection was also CAL All-Star as a sophomore. Earned CAL Kinney MVP honors as a junior in 2015. Tallied eight goals and 16 assists as a senior. Led Triton to three straight tournament appearances, including back-to-back trips to Division 2 North semifinals. Currently plays Division 3 college field hockey at Endicott College after starting her career at Division 2 Bentley University.
Julia Cordeau, Triton, Forward, 2018: Prolific scorer broke out for monster senior season, scoring team-best 29 goals to help Triton reach third straight Division 2 North semifinals in 2018. Subsequently earned CAL Kinney MVP, Daily News MVP and “Best of 60” All-Star honors. Overcame tibial stress syndrome – a painful leg condition similar to shin splints – to become one of league’s top players. Earned Moynihan Lumber Student-Athlete of the Month honors for November of 2017. Currently studies marketing at UMass Amherst’s Isenberg School of Management.
Meghan Winn, Newburyport, Forward, 2019: Two-time All-CAL selection. Earned CAL All-Star honors as a sophomore. Three-time Daily News All-Star was one of Newburyport’s top scorers throughout high school. Tri-captain and team MVP as a senior in 2018. Currently plays Division 2 college field hockey at Franklin Pierce, where she started every game as a freshman last fall.
Bridget Sheehan, Triton, Goalie, 2019: Two-year starter at goalie ranked among league’s best throughout career. Two-time All-CAL and two-time Daily News All-Star. Posted seven shutouts as a senior captain with 1.23 goals against average in 2018. Made 18 saves to help upset CAL powerhouse Lynnfield. Helped Triton reach state tournament in back-to-back years. Also a Daily News All-Decade selection in softball.
Jenny Lerner, Georgetown, Defense, 2020: Dominant defensive player solidified herself as one of top players in Georgetown field hockey history. Three-time All-CAL selection earned CAL Baker MVP honors this past fall despite only playing half the season due to injury. Rare offensive contributor from defensive role, scoring four goals and three assists in eight games as a senior defensive center midfielder. Named to “Best of 60” All-Star after season. Will play Division 3 college field hockey at Washington and Lee.
***
All-Decade Eligibility
In order to be considered for All-Decade recognition, an athlete must have graduated in 2011 or later and have spent at least one year playing for a Greater Newburyport area school during the 2010s. Governor’s Academy athletes are eligible if they are from a local town. Selections are based on production, awards, subsequent college and pro accomplishments and input from area coaches past and present.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.