For what has seemed like an eternity now, Andrea Boyle’s life has been a whirlwind.
Just over a year ago, she started powerlifting competitively.
Three months ago, in just her third competitive meet, the Rowley native won a national championship at the USA Powerlifting High School and Teen Nationals in Aurora, Colorado — setting a new American deadlift record (303.1) for her division in the process.
And two weeks ago, the rising-Triton junior got an email saying she earned an opportunity to travel to Halmstad, Sweden to represent the U.S. in the upcoming World Powerlifting Championship.
“I had no idea that I would have had the opportunity,” said Boyle. “I randomly got an email basically giving me a ton of information from the national team coach, and then I got a follow-up email saying ‘By the way, you made the team.’
“I was shocked and didn’t really know what to think at first. I was like ‘No, I’m probably not going to this. I have soccer.’
“But when I thought about it more and talked to my family about it, it was a no-brainer that I’m going to go. It’s such a great opportunity and it’s not guaranteed that I’ll ever get the chance to go again.”
Boyle was chosen for the US team — which will be coached by Hani Jazayrli — based off her winning the national championship in Colorado. Besides her record-setting deadlift, she also squatted 215 pounds and benched 115.7 pounds for a total of 633.8 pounds at that meet.
Now, she’ll travel to Sweden on September 24th to compete against six other girls in her weight (-52 kg) and age (Subjuniors) class on the 27th.
She will be competing against girls from Russia, Ukraine, South Africa, Great Britain, Poland and Japan.
“I’m pretty nervous but am excited at the same,” said Boyle. “It’s all happening so fast!”
Each of the seven competitors in Boyle’s division will compete in the a squat, bench press and deadlift, with the highest cumulative total of all three events being declared the winner. The top three overall scores will receive a gold, silver and bronze medal, as will the top three finishers in each event.
Heading into the World Championship, Boyle is ranked third based on her previous lifts in the U.S. Championship and actually has the best deadlift out of her competitors.
“I’ve just been lifting my whole life to get stronger and help me in softball and soccer,” said Boyle, who will travel to Sweden with her father Mark, who’s her primary personal trainer.
“It didn’t really register in my mind that any of this would be possible.”
Although, the hardest part of Boyle’s journey may already be over.
“I’ve never left the country before!” said Boyle. “We had a really hard time getting passports. It was actually kind of stressful. But we called to get them advanced to us as soon as possible. It was stressful but everything is good to go now.”
And for now, the plan is for Boyle to continue her normal lifting schedule before the big meet. She’ll actually start training more in the morning before school in hopes to get acclimated to the six-hour time difference she’ll face when she gets to Sweden.
She still plans on playing soccer in the fall, but, understandably, will be taking a two-week break from her friends on the team for an opportunity of a lifetime.
They’ll certainly understand, though.
“When I told my friends they were just like ‘No way, I’m going to be friends with a world champion,’” laughed Boyle. “I told them that we’re not there yet.
“But they were completely amazed by it, and I still am, too.”
