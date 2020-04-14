Outstanding softball sophomores set to lead area after breakout freshmen campaigns

Every year a handful of freshmen arrive on varsity and make an impact right away on the softball field, but it’s rare we see a class as dominant as the one that arrived last spring.
Led by Amesbury and Triton’s outstanding youngsters, the freshmen collectively ranked among the area’s top players. Five rising sophomores are listed among Greater Newburyport’s top 10 returning batters, and five are among the top six run producers. The top two returning RBI leaders are sophomores, as are the top two pitchers by ERA.
This spring should have been a chance for those girls to further establish themselves, but with the coronavirus situation leaving the season hanging by a thread, it may be another year before we get to see what these girls are truly capable of.
But for now let’s stay optimistic, because if the season is held, it could be a really fun season on the softball diamond.
Amesbury: Superpower in waiting
Amesbury softball has been among the top programs in the Cape Ann League for as long as anyone can remember, so it’s no surprise that the Indians are loaded with talent once again. But the core of this year’s team has serious championship potential, and they’ll be appointment viewing for the foreseeable future.
Pitching-wise, Amesbury is set for years. Sophomore Alana Delisle was as reliable as they come, posting a 1.39 ERA in 70.1 innings, and classmate Olivia DeLong was a bona fide MVP candidate, ranking among the league’s top performers in nearly every offensive and pitching category. She batted .520 with 31 runs, 26 RBI and two home runs while allowing just eight earned runs in 46 innings (1.22 ERA) with 52 strikeouts.
Sophomores Ella Bezanson (.415, 20 runs), Olivia Levasseur (.338, 16 RBI) and Avery Hallinan (one of the top three-sport athletes at Amesbury High) round out the brilliant class, and they’ll be led by seniors Meghan McElaney, Emma Catania and Lauren Hale, all of whom have been varsity stalwarts for years and are hoping for an opportunity to finish their careers on a high note. Julia Campbell (.324, 15 runs) leads a junior class that also returns Madelyn DiPietro and Veronica Deacon from last year’s 19-4 Division 3 North semifinalists.
Triton: Ready to reload
Triton softball enjoyed one of its best seasons in program history last spring, going 19-2 while winning the Cape Ann League Kinney Division and reaching the Division 2 North Final. The Vikings graduated a senior class that collectively batted 163 for 301 (.541) with 152 runs, 133 RBI and 16 home runs, an astonishing level of production that won’t be duplicated anytime soon. Yet Triton is still bringing back plenty of talent, potentially enough to contend for a second straight CAL title.
Senior pitcher Katherine Quigley will lead the way, coming off a season in which she pitched an area-high 128 innings with a 1.80 ERA and 95 strikeouts. Quigley also batted .344 and had 17 RBI, and she’ll be joined near the top of the lineup by fellow seniors Eve and Fay Paicos. Eve Paicos batted .459 with 26 runs, 23 RBI and six home runs last spring, and Fay wasn’t far behind with a .429 average to go along with 28 runs, 17 RBI and two homers.
A pair of sophomores will round out the lineup, with Mia Berardino coming off a freshman season in which she batted .417 with 27 RBI and four home runs while Molly Kimball batted .394 with 27 runs scored. That’s plenty for first-year coach Alan Noyes to work with should things get started next month.
Newburyport: Sky is the limit for Yim
Newburyport softball is in a fascinating place. The Clippers are coming off a 6-12 season and have graduated three of the team’s top five hitters, and yet the range of possibilities for this year’s team are all over the map. How things play out will depend in large part on junior pitcher Sydney Yim.
A Division 1 volleyball prospect who is already committed to Purdue, Yim is one of the best pure athletes at Newburyport High and proved as much last spring as a sophomore. The flamethrowing pitcher struck out 106 batters in 87 innings while also batting .408 with 15 RBI, but accuracy was often an issue, resulting in a high number of walks and, consequently, runs allowed.
If Yim is able to improve her location this spring, she could be virtually unhittable and Newburyport will be a championship contender as a result. But if not, the team likely won’t be able to compete with the Amesbury’s, Triton’s and North Reading’s of the league.
In addition to Yim, Newburyport also returns seniors Julianne Heath, Aaliyah Abad and Lindsey Hunt, juniors Cali Caponigro, Brooke Rogers and Allyson McCabe and sophomore Olivia Skibbee. Caponigro is the top returning batter of the bunch, having posted a .358 average as a sophomore.
Pentucket: Everyone’s back for more
Pentucket softball did not graduate any seniors from last year’s 3-15 team, so this year’s group will have quite a bit of continuity. The team’s top three returning players are junior Charlotte Latham, who led the team with a .326 batting average while posting a 4.36 ERA in 69.0 innings, senior Caitlyn Kutcher, who batted .269 with 15 runs and two home runs, and senior Gina D’Agostino, who batted .283 with two homers as well. Junior pitcher Meg O’Keefe, who chipped in 46 innings alongside Latham, is also back to help bolster the Sachems’ depth.
Georgetown: Royals rebuilding
New head coach Melissa Achille takes over a program that returns just seven players from last spring’s 1-18 team. Starting pitcher Madeleine Mogavero is back after striking out 78 batters in 100 innings, and she also scored a team-high 13 runs. The team’s top returning batter is senior Zoe Rubino, who hit .260 on the season.
MIAA Update
The MIAA Board of Directors has approved a measure that will allow limited contact between coaches and spring athletes in the lead up to the spring season, which is currently scheduled to begin when Governor Charlie Baker’s school closure order ends on May 4.
The board also unanimously approved all of the recommendations put forth last week by the Tournament Management Committee regarding how the upcoming spring season will be structured if schools are able to resume. Those recommendations included:
- Sectional tournaments only, with no state semifinal or championship games
- Postseason cutoff date of June 12 for most sports, tournaments to run June 15-27
- Golf regular season ends June 11, tournaments begin June 15
- Track and field postseason cutoff of June 21, sectional meets June 27
- No Super 8 tournament for baseball or individual state tournament for tennis
- All MIAA tournament qualifying rules will remain the same
In addition, the board also announced that an earlier vote to loosen requirements on athletes’ physical examinations won’t take effect because that authority belongs to the Mass Department of Public Health and isn’t within the MIAA’s purview.
Top Returning Softball Players
BATTING
Minimum 20 at bats
Name School Year H AB Avg.
Olivia DeLong Amesbury Soph. 39 75 .520
Eve Paicos Triton Sr. 28 61 .459
Fay Paicos Triton Sr. 24 56 .429
Mia Berardino Triton Soph. 25 60 .417
Ella Bezanson Amesbury Soph. 27 65 .415
Sydney Yim Newburyport Jr. 20 49 .408
Molly Kimball Triton Soph. 26 66 .394
Cali Caponigro Newburyport Jr. 19 53 .358
Katherine Quigley Triton Sr. 21 61 .344
Olivia Levasseur Amesbury Soph. 24 71 .338
RUNS
Name School Year Runs
Olivia DeLong Amesbury Soph. 31
Fay Paicos Triton Sr. 28
Molly Kimball Triton Soph. 27
Eve Paicos Triton Soph. 26
Alana Delisle Amesbury Soph. 23
Mia Berardino Triton Soph. 23
RBI
Name School Year RBI
Mia Berardino Triton Soph. 27
Olivia DeLong Amesbury Soph. 26
Eve Paicos Triton Sr. 23
Fay Paicos Triton Sr. 17
Katherine Quigley Triton Sr. 17
PITCHING
Minimum 20 innings
Name School Year IP ER ERA
Olivia DeLong Amesbury Soph. 46 8 1.22
Alana Delisle Amesbury Soph. 70.1 14 1.39
Katherine Quigley Triton Sr. 128 33 1.80
Charlotte Latham Pentucket Jr. 69 43 4.36
Madeleine Mogavero Georgetown Jr. 100 81 5.67
STRIKEOUTS
Name School Year K
Sydney Yim Newburyport Jr. 106
Katherine Quigley Triton Sr. 95
Madeleine Mogavero Georgetown Jr. 78
Alana Delisle Amesbury Soph. 67
Olivia DeLong Amesbury Soph. 52
