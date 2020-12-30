Patriots need help at WR, could Olszewski be part of solution?

If there were somehow still any lingering doubts, Monday night’s thrashing at the hands of the Buffalo Bills hopefully put them to rest. The New England Patriots are a bad football team and need a lot of help going forward.
All across the roster the Patriots are short on talent. New England is desperately thin at linebacker, defensive tackle, tight end, wide receiver and, most alarmingly, quarterback. Restocking these positions will be a top priority going forward, but with limited draft resources and a pandemic-induced salary cap crunch coming, it will also be crucial that the Patriots identify long-term solutions already on the roster as they chart their path forward.
Some options are obvious. The Patriots drafted Josh Uche and Anfernee Jennings hoping they could grow into the team’s new standard bearers at linebacker, and they desperately need Devin Asiasi and Dalton Keene to take a big step forward next year after investing a pair of third-round picks in the tight ends.
The situation at wide receiver isn’t as clear. Julian Edelman is almost 35 and may never play for New England again. N’Keal Harry is a former first-round pick who hasn’t lived up to expectations. Jakobi Meyers is a quality player but his ceiling is limited, and Damiere Byrd is fine but not a future building block. That group doesn’t inspire confidence in the future, but there is one other option who could potentially factor into the equation down the road.
Gunner Olszewski.
The former undrafted Division 2 cornerback hasn’t made much of an impact in the passing game so far through his first two years, but he is on a trajectory that suggests he could eventually develop into a slot receiving weapon like Wes Welker or Edelman.
Like Welker and Edelman, Olszewski has made his mark as a punt returner early in his career. With one week to play Olszewski currently ranks second in the NFL in punt return average (18.2) and total yardage (310), and he had an electrifying 70-yard touchdown return in Week 12 against the Los Angeles Chargers. He also had another touchdown called back due to a controversial illegal blocking penalty, and had that touchdown stood he would be the only player in the league with multiple punt return scores this fall.
Welker and Edelman both got off to similar starts, and it wasn’t until their fourth and fifth seasons respectively that they became top receiving threats. Like Olszewski, Welker went undrafted before eventually sticking with the Miami Dolphins, where he emerged as a star return man who steadily got more involved in the offense before New England traded for him prior to the 2007 season. Once teamed up with Tom Brady, Welker flourished, and between 2007 and 2012 he was one of the NFL’s most productive receivers.
It was during that stretch when Edelman arrived on the scene as a seventh-round draft pick in 2009. A former quarterback at Kent State, Edelman also found his place as a returner and statistically ranks among the best in NFL history. Yet Edelman was initially a non-factor in the Patriots passing game, and in his first four seasons he compiled a combined 69 catches for 714 yards. For reference, Jakobi Meyers already has more of both (79 catches for 1,020 yards) in under two seasons in the league.
Even so, when the Patriots moved on from Welker in 2013, Edelman took his place and immediately broke out as one of the game’s top players himself. He made 105 catches for 1,056 yards and six touchdowns in his first year as a starter and up until this year has consistently ranked among the most productive receivers in football.
Whether Olszewski can become a threat like that too remains to be seen, but sometimes it takes time for young players to develop, so in his case it could pay to be patient. If nothing else Olszewski has the personality for the role, he’s not lacking for confidence and he clearly isn’t afraid of taking the big hits the job demands.
The Patriots obviously shouldn’t rely only on guys like Olszewski, Meyers and Harry taking a step forward – it’s going to take more than just one player to fix this unit – but with Edelman likely on its way out, Olszewski could play a key role in getting New England’s offense back up and running down the road.
Mac Cerullo can be reached at mcerullo@newburyportnews.com. Follow Mac on Twitter at @MacCerullo.
