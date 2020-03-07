The day has finally arrived. Pentucket and Amesbury have once again reached the sectional finals, and today the Sachems will look to get back to the state semifinals for the third year in a row, while the Indians are looking to break through after falling short a year ago. With both teams set to face familiar opponents when they take the court at the Tsongas Center in Lowell, here is a look at each matchup and what fans can expect.
Division 2 North: Pentucket vs. North Reading
This will be the third time that Pentucket and North Reading have faced off this year, and the Sachems are hoping this one will play out similarly to the last two. Pentucket beat North Reading in both regular season meetings, taking their Dec. 20 road game 35-27 before blowing out the Hornets at home on Jan. 24 by a score of 57-34.
North Reading (15-8) shouldn’t be underestimated, however, especially given the team’s performance in Wednesday’s win over Newburyport in the sectional semifinals.
Led by first-year coach Bob Romeo, who spent 17 years molding CAL rival Masconomet into one of Pentucket’s top competitors, the Hornets are experienced, athletic and capable of keeping up with the Sachems. North Reading has won nine of its last 11 games dating back to the beginning of February, including tournament wins over Hamilton-Wenham (54-37), Marblehead (45-30) and Newburyport (53-49).
The Hornets’ top player is Ali Grasso, an All-CAL selection and the team’s leading scorer, and joining her in the backcourt are fellow seniors Kiley McCarthy and Lauren Sullivan. McCarthy was North Reading’s top player against Newburyport, scoring 18 points on four 3-pointers while playing crucial defense down the stretch, while Sullivan nearly had a double-double with 10 points and 8 rebounds, including the game-clinching free throws with under 10 seconds to play.
What made the difference against Newburyport, however, was the performance of North Reading’s frontcourt. Despite CAL All-Star Julia Howse not playing, the Hornets’ starting forwards Athanasia Arnold and Sarah Gerber still dominated the Clippers’ bigs, with each grabbing nine rebounds while holding their counterparts to a combined seven points. North Reading relied almost exclusively on its starters against Newburyport, and if Howse remains unavailable there’s no reason to expect any different against Pentucket.
Pentucket (23-2), meanwhile, has continued to thrive using the same defense-first philosophy that has carried the program throughout its dynastic run. The Sachems have won six straight CAL titles and are seeking their third straight Division 2 North crown. The defending state champions feature largely the same cast that captured last year’s title, particularly senior guard and CAL Kinney MVP Angelica Hurley (14.1 points, 59 3-pointers) and All-CAL guard Angelina Yacubacci (12.0 points).
Junior forwards Mackenzie Currie (8.0 points, All-CAL) has also stepped up to become an impact player in the frontcourt, and fellow junior forward Arielle Cleveland (6.1 points) has rounded into form after being limited by injury for much of the season.
The two sides will face off today at 2 p.m.
Division 3 North: Amesbury vs. St. Mary’s
Oh boy, Amesbury is going to have its hands full here.
St. Mary’s of Lynn is one of the top teams in the state, full stop. The Spartans are currently ranked No. 4 in the Boston Globe’s Top 20 poll and are the highest ranked team from the north across all divisions. The defending Division 3 state finalists are 22-2 overall, with their only losses coming against perennial state power Archbishop Williams on opening night (60-46) and against No. 2 ranked Cathedral on Feb. 10 (68-65). They have beaten opponents by an average of 35.0 points per game, including a road trip to South Carolina where the Spartans beat Hilton Head 54-12 and Bluffton High 81-63.
Amesbury has already gotten the full St. Mary’s experience, having lost their regular season finale to the Spartans 88-45. Bad as it all looks, there is reason for optimism that Amesbury could fare much better in today’s rematch.
For starters, the Indians have been in this exact situation before. Last winter Amesbury got killed by St. Mary’s in a late regular season matchup before faring much better in the Division 3 North Final, losing just 59-48 despite star forward Flannery O’Connor being heavily limited by a back injury. Amesbury heads into this weekend’s matchup fully healthy, and while O’Connor is now starring for Framingham State, CAL Baker co-MVPs Alli Napoli (14.2 points) and Avery Hallinan (15.4 points) are both back and ready to go.
St. Mary’s lineup will be familiar to anyone who caught last year’s Division 3 North Final, as the Spartans have 11 varsity players and four starters back from that team, which lost in the state championship game to Hoosac 66-49. Senior Olivia Matela and Gabby Torres remain key standouts, with forward Jannise Avelino and guards Nicolette D’Itria and Yirsy Queliz all still contributors as well. The big change for St. Mary’s now is the addition of former Belmont High star Maiya Bergdorf, a 6-foot-1 forward who has helped take the Spartans to another level.
The Indians and Spartans will tip off today at 10:30 a.m.
North Sectional Finals
Tsongas Center, Lowell
Division 3
Amesbury (20-2) vs. St. Mary’s (22-2), 10:30 a.m.
Division 2
Pentucket (23-2) vs. North Reading (15-8), 2 p.m.
