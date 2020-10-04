BYFIELD — Saturday afternoon was a special day. It was special for the Pentucket and Triton boys soccer players who finally got to kick off their seasons after months of uncertainty. It was special to the coaches and officials, who spent all summer wondering if we’d ever reach this point.
But for Luke Dickson, it might have been most special of all.
More than a year after tearing his ACL on the Triton Regional High School field, the Pentucket senior returned to the scene of his injury and in his first game back delivered the game-clinching goal late in his team’s 3-0 season-opening win.
“It felt amazing,” said Dickson. “I’ve been working towards that for the past nine months.”
Dickson’s goal came courtesy of a brilliant thru-ball from Zach Rosario, who hit Dickson in stride from near midfield as he beat Triton’s last two defenders downfield. Dickson was able to finish to put Pentucket ahead by two, and shortly afterwards Liam Sullivan added an insurance goal on a nice feed by Stratton Seymour to finish off the victory.
Pentucket goalie Tyler Correnti, who picked up the shutout in net, scored his team’s first goal of the season on a penalty kick in the 25th minute. The sight of a goalie contributing to his own offense was certainly an unusual sight, but despite the masks and the modified rules, the game otherwise played out more or less like a normal high school soccer game.
“Once the ball’s in play it’s not all that different,” Pentucket coach Christian Langlois said of the new rules. “Both teams have adjusted to not heading the ball, so it pretty much felt like a normal game to me.”
To be sure, the new game is going to take some getting used to. Players on both teams occasionally headed the ball instinctively, and everyone is still getting the hang of the new kick-in restarts. Where teams previously could just take a throw-in immediately, they now have to wait for the referee’s whistle, and after that must play the ball along the ground.
As for the masks, Dickson said he was surprised they weren’t a bigger issue.
“I thought it was going to be a lot worse than it is,” he said. “I was feeling fine out there, I was ready to go right back as I was stepping off the field.”
One thing that was apparent early is that with limited physical contact allowed, teams that are able to possess the ball and pass effectively will be at a significant advantage. Pentucket’s dominance in this area was evident early, as the Sachems possessed the ball for the majority of the game and never gave Triton a clear scoring opportunity.
The rules on physical contact didn’t prevent Triton’s defense from holding its own, and up until the final 20 minutes the Vikings went toe to toe with the Sachems and kept the game within reach. Triton goalie Brendan Dennis (14 saves) did his part as well, making several sensational saves to keep it a one-goal game, including several at point blank range.
While the performance wasn’t what he’d hoped for, Triton coach Dave Mitchell said it was good to get back on the field and his team will hopefully be better prepared going forward.
“The most important thing, all these guys have been itching to compete for such a long time,” Mitchell said. “I thought both sides played it safely, it’s obviously a slightly different game but I tell the kids our focus is on fun and flexibility and they competed.”
Pentucket (1-0) will face Newburyport in a key Cape Ann League showdown on Wednesday at 3:30 p.m., and Triton (0-1) will be at North Reading on Wednesday at 4:30 p.m.
Pentucket 3, Triton 0
Goals: Tyler Correnti, Luke Dickson, Liam Sullivan
Assists: Zach Rosario, Stratton Seymour
Saves: P — Correnti 1; T — Brendan Dennis 14
Pentucket (1-0): 1 2 — 3
Triton (0-1): 0 0 — 0
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.