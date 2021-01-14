WEST NEWBURY — A little more than a month ago the Pentucket girls basketball team lined up along Main Street to rally for their season. With coronavirus cases spiking in the area, local officials were discussing whether or not to let the teams use the high school gym, and for Pentucket’s seniors there was a real concern that they may never get to play on their home court again.
The teams ultimately got approval to play, and while things have looked a lot different, Pentucket’s seniors are getting to enjoy the final season they had hoped for.
Wednesday night Pentucket celebrated its Senior Night, recognizing the program’s five seniors with special decorations, a brief pre-game ceremony and a thumping win over Hamilton-Wenham. All five seniors got the start as Pentucket led from wire to wire, ultimately finishing with a 50-17 win to improve to 4-0 on the season.
“Going through the whole program it’s kind of crazy,” said senior Mackenzie Currie, who helped Pentucket win a state championship as a sophomore and who scored eight points on Wednesday. “A few days ago I saw my picture from Youth Night of a team from 2011 or 2012, so I mean, being a senior and actually getting to have this night, it makes it even better that we were able to do it.”
“It was a nice tribute to them,” said Pentucket coach John McNamara. “They’ve put in a lot of time over the four years and a very difficult, different season for them. I think the parents and players made it kind of special with the decorations, their cars are decorated and they made it as best as they could make it.”
As has been the case all season, Pentucket dominated thanks in large part to their defense. The team led Hamilton-Wenham 14-4 at the end of the first quarter and then opened the second on an 11-0 run, pushing the lead to 25-4 and effectively putting the Generals away.
From that point on Pentucket largely relied on its bench, with lines of underclassmen cycling in and out of the game while the seniors typically started the first minute or two of each quarter from there. Freshman Gabby Bellacqua ultimately finished as the game’s top scorer with 11 points, followed by senior Arielle Cleveland, who demonstrated a soft shooting touch with a pair of 3-pointers.
“We’ve got quite a few kids that can jack it up, but Arielle has always been a scorer she just hasn’t had to with some of the players we’ve had in the past,” McNamara said of Cleveland. “It’s part of that maturation process where she’s a senior now and she knows she has the green light to do that.”
Megan Reading, Elizabeth Riley and Greta Maurer, Pentucket’s other three seniors, all had great defensive performances, and collectively the team limited any Hamilton-Wenham player from getting much offense. Christa Coffey was the Generals’ top scorer with five points and Jane Maguire and Olivia Baker each had four.
With the win Pentucket remains tied with Newburyport and North Reading atop the CAL Kinney standings at 4-0. The team now looks ahead to Friday’s road game at Manchester Essex.
“All the girls are just so thankful that we’re all here,” Currie said. “Our families have put in the work for us to be in our gym so we’re very thankful and we’re taking advantage of every moment we have.”
Pentucket 50, Hamilton-Wenham 17
Pentucket (50): Cacciapuoti 0-0-0, Conover 0-1-1, Cloutier 1-0-3, Maurer 1-0-2, DiBurro 2-0-6, Dube 2-1-6, Bellacqua 5-0-11, Riley 0-0-0, Mickelson 1-1-3, Reading 0-0-0, Currie 3-1-8, Cleveland 3-2-10, Lopata 0-0-0. Totals: 18-6-50
3-pointers: DiBurro 2, Cleveland 2, Cloutier, Dube, Bellacqua, Currie
Hamilton-Wenham: 4 2 6 5 — 17
Pentucket (4-0): 14 18 10 8 — 50
