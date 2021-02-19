NEWBURYPORT — When Pentucket girls basketball last faced Newburyport, just about everything that could have gone wrong did. All-CAL senior forward Arielle Cleveland went down with an injury early in the game and went scoreless, Pentucket’s defensive schemes weren’t working and Newburyport seemingly made every tough shot it took on its way to a dramatic victory.
This time with Cleveland back and the CAL vs. Cancer Kinney championship on the line, Pentucket decided to get back to basics and trust that this time things would play out differently.
“We felt like it was a perfect storm against us, so we were pretty confident that if we tweaked our defense enough to contain them that we could maybe shut them down,” said Pentucket coach John McNamara. “It was just a question of if we could score enough points, and we were able to do that.”
Pentucket played its best game of the season Thursday, shutting down Newburyport 34-23 to win the CAL vs. Cancer Kinney championship. In the process Pentucket denied the Clippers a perfect season, with Cleveland leading the way with 10 points and 10 rebounds in a double-double performance.
“It was kind of like a revenge game, so I wanted to come back and give it all I got,” Cleveland said. “Especially since it’s my last game, and I think I did that.”
A battle of the league’s top two defensive teams, baskets were hard to come by for both sides early on. Pentucket didn’t score its first field goal until the closing seconds of the first quarter, with Newburyport holding an initial edge before Mackenzie Currie scored a basket at the first quarter buzzer to make it 8-5 Newburyport.
But after that, Pentucket completely shut down the Clippers, holding the top seeded hosts to only five points combined in the second and third quarters. Newburyport didn’t do itself any favors with some dismal free throw shooting, making only 3 of 16 shots from the line as a team for the entire game.
Despite those troubles Newburyport’s own defense kept it in the game, keeping it a 16-13 Pentucket lead until midway through the third, but after that the dam broke and Pentucket finally got the daylight it needed. Cleveland scored a runner at the buzzer to make it 23-13, and while Newburyport’s Abigail Gillingham was able to hit a tough shot to cut the deficit to six, Pentucket had an answer in the form of an Abby Dube three to all but put the game away.
Currie hit some tough baskets and got some crucial free throws and rebounds down the stretch, and when all was said and down she finished with a team-high 11 points.
She and Cleveland, along with fellow seniors Greta Maurer, Megan Reading and Elizabeth Riley, also earned the rare distinction of finishing their high school careers with a win.
“I think this is only my third year we’ve won our last game, because usually we’re in the state tournament and the last game is a loss, other than the two state championships this is the only other year we’ve finished with a win, so it’s nice,” McNamara said. “[Cleveland and Currie] have been a big part of the program, we’ve had five seniors who have contributed so much to the program in different ways. Now we’ve got some young kids who have watched them and will hopefully step up next year.”
Pentucket and Newburyport both finished their historic season 11-1, with Newburyport still earning the CAL Kinney championship for the regular season despite Pentucket’s earning the tournament title. Newburyport was led on Thursday by Gillingham, who had 9 points and 7 rebounds in her final high school game.
Pentucket 34, Newburyport 23
CAL vs. Cancer Kinney Finals
Pentucket (34): Conover 0-1-1, Maurer 3-0-6, Dube 1-0-3, Currie 3-5-11, Cleveland 2-6-10, Reading 1-1-3, Mickelson 0-0-0, Cloutier 0-0-0, Bellacqua 0-0-0.
Newburyport (23): Doucette 1-0-2, McElhinney 1-0-2, Ward 0-0-0, Gillingham 4-1-9, Leah Metsker 1-0-2, Foley 3-1-7, Affolter 0-1-1, Loughran 0-0-0.
3-pointers: P — Dube; N — None
Pentucket (11-1): 5 11 7 11 — 34
Newburyport (11-1): 8 3 2 10 — 23
Newburyport boys compete perfect season
The Newburyport boys basketball team completed its perfect season with a tough 65-50 win over North Reading in the CAL vs. Cancer Kinney Tournament championship. Jacob Robertson led the Clippers with 29 points and Tommy Jahn had several big free throws and rebounds down the stretch to seal the victory. For a complete recap of Newburyport’s win, which ended just prior to deadline, visit us online.
Championship Friday!
Newburyport and Triton hockey will square off for the fourth and final time this afternoon for the Cape Ann League Tournament championship. The game will begin at 4 p.m. at the Graf Rink and up to two parents of seniors from both teams will be admitted. Follow us online for full coverage.
