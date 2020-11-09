NORTH READING — Pentucket girls soccer didn’t want to share the glory. The team had already clinched a share of its first Cape Ann League championship in 21 years, and this weekend Pentucket had an opportunity to claim it outright.
But at the end of the day, North Reading wasn’t going to be denied.
Pentucket lost to North Reading 2-0 in Sunday morning’s season finale, falling flat on an unseasonably warm day to wrap up the program’s greatest season of the 21st century on a sour note. Though Pentucket played well for large stretches and enjoyed several great scoring opportunities, the team could not convert on any, nor could they hold off a talented North Reading team playing with fresher legs. Pentucket and North Reading will finish as CAL Kinney co-champions as a result.
Having played four games in less than a week to wrap up the season, Pentucket coach Dan Millard acknowledged that the last week had caught up to them and that in the end North Reading was the hungrier team that day.
“Honestly I think playing Wednesday, playing Friday, playing Sunday, plus some of these girls had practice for their clubs yesterday, they gave everything,” Millard said. “Just telling the girls to remember first time we’re champs since 1999, we had it in the bag and North Reading wanted it, they were hungry for it, they battled for everything and sometimes that’s just how soccer goes.”
The trouble for Pentucket started two minutes into the second quarter when the Hornets capitalized on a perfect thru-ball right into the no-man’s land between the last Pentucket defenders and the goalie. North Reading converted to take a 1-0 lead, and for the rest of the half Pentucket pressed on offense to try and get the equalizer.
Pentucket midfielder Jacey Jennings was electric throughout, easily weaving her way through the North Reading midfield to help set up her teammates in and around the box. Mackenzie Currie got a handful of good opportunities, but the North Reading defense was able to keep Pentucket from getting any truly great looks.
Then, in the third quarter, disaster struck for Pentucket. Trying to corral a dangerous ball near the edge of the box, a Pentucket defender attempted to clear the ball wide but accidentally blasted a shot directly into her own goal. North Reading seized on the momentum and nearly scored a third goal that was chipped off the crossbar from 15 yards out, and throughout the fourth quarter Pentucket never truly threatened again.
Though the ending wasn’t what Pentucket wanted, the season as a whole was a remarkable success for a program that has steadily improved every year since the current seniors were freshmen. Pentucket’s first CAL title since 1999 came amid an ongoing pandemic, which at one point forced a weeklong shut down and significantly set the team back compared to the rest of the league.
“We did have a ton of adversity, given what the postponements did to the schedule and I think the girls embraced the challenge,” Millard said. “They’re happy they played all 10 games, I’m happy we got through the 10 games, I think that with the postponements too by the time we started up again every other team had played four or five games ahead of us so they’d had a bit more of a chance to adjust. So the fact that they could come back and figure it out so quickly and have a stellar season and beat the teams that we beat, I think the girls should feel very proud.”
The CAL title is also a fitting accomplishment for a group that, in a normal year, may have gone on to accomplish much more. Pentucket is coming off an appearance in the Division 3 North semifinals and would have likely contended for a state title this fall had the MIAA tournaments been held.
Pentucket will also graduate an excellent senior class that includes the incomparable Jennings, a University of Vermont commit who finishes the year with an astonishing eight goals and 19 assists in 10 games. But even with such big losses coming, Millard says he believes his team is built to compete over the long haul.
“We have a template now, we have a foundation in place, we’re definitely losing maybe the best player in the state at the high school level in Jacey,” Millard said. “To get a return of 8 goals and 19 assists in 10 games is ridiculous. I think we’ve got other players on this team who would start on any other team in the state.
“Syeira Campbell, Katelyn Sudbay who I think is an all-star defender, Great Maurer doesn’t get mentioned enough in the middle for all the hard work she does, and Mackenzie Currie, one of the deadliest strikers, all the seniors really,” he continued. “All that senior crew, we lose players that any team would love to have, and it’s going to be an adjustment but I think we’ll be ok.”
Pentucket finishes the season 7-2-1.
North Reading 2, Pentucket 0
Saves: Emma Breen 9
Pentucket (7-2-1): 0 0 — 0
North Reading (6-1-3): 1 1 — 2
