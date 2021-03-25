Pentucket girls volleyball beats Georgetown for first win in program history

For the first four years volleyball was offered by Pentucket Regional High School, girls who wanted to play would have to travel to Georgetown High and compete under the Georgetown banner as part of the two schools’ co-op.
That changed in the fall of 2019 when Pentucket broke off and formed its own program, and after going winless in its inaugural season Pentucket finally broke through on Thursday, as the team beat its former co-op partner for the first win in Pentucket girls volleyball history.
Pentucket beat Georgetown in three sets Thursday, winning 25-21, 25-15, 25-13 in a matchup of previously winless clubs. The team overcame some early nerves to win a tight first set and then seized control from there to run away with the win in the second and third.
The win was special for all involved, but especially for seniors Macey Rodrigues-Cowl, Rachel Cenci and Zayna Ateyat, who previously played with the Georgetown co-op and were instrumental in helping Pentucket’s own program get off the ground.
“It was a nice win for them to come full circle and win the first match for Pentucket against Georgetown,” said Pentucket coach John McNamara, who took over the program this Fall 2 season.
“They were the kids that brought the program to Pentucket, I think they had a lot to do with it,” he added. “They took it under their wing to get the program started so it’s nice they got to enjoy that first win in the program.”
Early on in the match Georgetown appeared to have the upper hand, and McNamara complimented the Royals on their energy out of the gate. Eventually Pentucket started stringing together some runs, and from the mid-teens in the first set on the team took control and didn’t let up from there.
“We haven’t had many runs with serves this year and we did today,” McNamara said. “Volleyball is all serve and receive, and we had some runs to turn the game around.”
Despite the loss, Georgetown got some strong performances from Gabriella Rizza (13 kills, four blocks), Ava Hughes (17 assists), Molly Furlong (eight aces) and Jenna Tabenkin (10 digs). Pentucket’s statistics were still being compiled as of press time and the web version of this story will be updated to include those once finalized.
With the win Pentucket is now 1-5 on the season and will be at undefeated Lynnfield on Monday at 6 p.m., and Georgetown (0-6) will host North Reading on Monday at 4 p.m.
Pentucket 3, Georgetown 0
Kills: G – Gabriella Rizza 13
Blocks: G – Rizza 4
Assists: G – Ava Hughes 17
Aces: G – Molly Furlong 8
Digs: G – Jenna Tabenkin 10
Pentucket (1-5): 25 25 25 – 3
Georgetown (0-6): 21 15 13 – 0
