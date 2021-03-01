One of Pentucket’s best two-sport athletes is hardly well known.
In fact, very few know a thing about sophomore swimmer Henry Brien of Groveland.
“A lot of people at my school don’t even know I swim competitively,” said Brien.
There probably aren’t many, in fact, who know that Brien was the Cape Ann League co-Swimmer of the Year after completing a rather remarkable if brief season for the Triton co-op team.
In the CAL Open, Brien finished first in both the 50 freestyle (23.90) and 100 butterfly (58.87) while also swimming on the winning 200 medley and freestyle relays. Both of the individual firsts provided the top times in the league. He also holds the top time in the 100 freestyle (54.60).
What’s truly impressive about Brien’s performance is that it was accomplished with minimal training. Other than swimming a bit for the Bradford Swim Club in the summer, he had done virtually nothing in the water for nearly 10 months.
And, although he swam for Solo Aquatics when he was younger, Brien hasn’t been a member of a year-round swim club since the sixth grade.
“Given that he dropped his times in almost all his events despite a pandemic is really something,” said Triton coach Rebecca Burrell. “He did this after seven weeks of not being in the water.”
Even Brien can hardly believe what he accomplished this winter.
“I still don’t know how I did it,” he said. “If someone had say I’d swim those times without a real season ... I’m totally amazed.”
Also overly impressive about his performance is that Brien is not -- unlike most elite swimmers -- totally focused on the sport. He is equally engrossed in lacrosse, a sport he has been playing for years, developing into a top player as a defenseman at Homegrown Lacrosse in North Andover.
“I really couldn’t chose (between swimming and lacrosse),” said Brien who, like everyone, missed last year’s spring lacrosse high school season because of the pandemic. “I like both of them equally and I’ll keep working at them.”
To that end, Brien plans on joining a club swimming team, likely the Sharks, at which Burrell is a coach, after the lacrosse season and then work hard at both sports.
“I gave up club (swimming) when I was younger because it was such a big commitment and I was playing club lacrosse,” said Brien. “But now I’m at the point where I’m ready to make a commitment.
“When I stopped, I didn’t know I had that much talent in swimming. Now I want to see how good I can become in swimming and also lacrosse.”
In another year, Brien hopes to start thinking about college, at which he plans on competing one of his two sports.
“When the time comes, I’ll look at what is best for me as far as scholarships and what school is best for me,” he said.
By that time, Brien should be well known at Pentucket, perhaps for his accomplishments in both swimming and lacrosse.
Happy with co-op
Pentucket and Triton may be rivals in some sports, but they’re happy to be cooperating in swimming along with swimmers from Newburyport and Georgetown.
“I’ve never heard why we have this rivalry,” said sophomore Henry Brien, one of 10 from Pentucket on the team. “I have a lot of close friends at Triton and I’ve been happy to reach out beyond Pentucket.”
The Triton co-op team finished third overall in the CAL Open.
