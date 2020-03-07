HAVERHILL — By most standards, Northern Essex had a terrific baseball season in 2019.
The Knights finished 26-16, was the runner-up in Region 21 and had a .386 team batting average, which was the top junior college mark in New England. They also had their best player, Spencer Brown, drafted by the Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim.
But for head coach Jeff Mejia, whose previous six teams captured regional titles, with five of them going to the Division 3 World Series and the 2016 team finishing as the national runner-up, the season was a bit of a letdown.
“I thought we had a good season and did a lot of good things, but I knew we had to get better on the mound and defensively, and that’s what we set out to do for this year,” said Mejia.
Well, time will tell, but on paper it looks like the Knights have done just that. The pitching staff, bolstered by impressive freshmen and transfers, looks downright loaded.
Leading the staff will be last year’s ace, lefty Ronald Luke, who was 6-0 last year with a 3.86 ERA, but he will have plenty of backup this year.
Two top freshmen who will be starters are hard-throwing righty Alex Sweeney, who played for the Nike team program, out of Raymond, N.H., as well as highly-touted southpaw William Stickney from Malden. Another promising freshman pitcher is Willmington’s Dane LeBert, who transferred from prep school in the fall.
A lot is also being expected from two local players who did not play last year. Haverhill’s Dallas Vaughn is back on the diamond after recovering from Tommy John surgery and Amesbury’s Levi Burrill returns after taking a year off. Both have looked good in the preseason.
“Dallas is back 100%,” said Mejjia. “He’s throwing harder than he did in high school and, what’s great, he still has that same great control.
Mejia is also high on a number of pitchers who will likely be relief specialists — sophomore Hunter Wilichoski, who had a great summer last year, College of St. Rose transfer Tony Cattaneo, Haverhill freshman Tyler McDonald and freshman Ryan Collins from Wilmington.
“This is the deepest staff we’ve ever had and we have some real good ones,” said Mejia. “You look at what Luke did last year, and Levi and Sweeney are Division 1-caliber pitchers.”
The rest of the lineup, despite a big turnover, looks nearly as impressive, especially in the outfield, starting with Mejia’s son, Jeff, leading the way in center field. A transfer from UMass Lowell, “Junior” brings a strong bat, speed and a good arm to the lineup and is the likely leadoff hitter.
Flanking Mejia in the outfield will likely be freshman Logan Burrill of Amesbury in right and classmate Edgar Velasquez of Lowell in left with Haverhill’s Jhosua Jimenez battling for playing time. Like Mejia, Velasquez is also fast and is Lowell High’s all-time hit leader.
Headlining the infield is returning catcher Dylan Duval from Middleton and first baseman Mike Stellato, who recently committed to Division 1 Bryant. Stellato batted .306 last year despite seeing limited time as he recovered from shoulder surgery but had a great fall.
Three players will share the duties at shortstop and second base. They are sophomore Brennan Chisholm, who is a transfer from Central Connecticut, freshman Clay Campbell from Goffstown and Peabody’s Jesnel Soto, who is a transfer from the University of Dayton.
“All three are very good defensively and are Division 1 caliber,” said Mejia.
Battling for the starting nod at third base are New England College transfer John Prentice from Saugus and Lynn’s Jared Coppola, who comes by way of SNHU.
“Compared to last year, we won’t have as much power, but we’ll have more than I originally thought and we’ll hit for average and we have speed,” said Mejia. “And pitching-wise, we’re much deeper and defensively we’ll be much better.”
In other words, despite a stronger mix of teams, the Knights should once again be among the cream of the crop in Region 21. They open Saturday at home (Haverhill Stadium) with a doubleheader against the University of Connecticut at Avery Point before gearing for their annual southern trip to Florida, where they will play 12 games in seven days.
NECC at a glance
Head coach: Jeff Mejia (167-94 in seven years)
2019 record: 26-16
Top returnees: Ronald Luke (pitcher), Dylan Duval (catcher), Mike Stellato (first base)
Top newcomers: Jeff Mejia Jr. (CF), Alex Sweeney (pitcher), Clay Campbell (shortstop)
Season opener: March 7 vs. UConn-Avery Point
Home field: Haverhill Stadium
Florida trip: March 13-20
