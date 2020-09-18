PLUM ISLAND — Kevin Whalen and his family have been coming to Plum Island since he was a little boy. The Melrose native discovered his passion for swimming on the island, met his wife while summering there and has continued to return regularly even since moving out to the San Francisco area.
Now the accomplished long distance swimmer has achieved a local milestone than few others have ever matched.
Earlier this month, Whalen successfully swam the entire length of Plum Island from Sandy Point to the jetty, covering a distance of 8.14 miles in approximately four hours. The 33-year-old did so following English Channel rules, swimming without a wetsuit and while accompanied by only his wife, Bella, in a kayak providing nutrition and support.
“It felt pretty surreal to be done after preparing for it for many months,” said Whalen, who noted that he had surprisingly favorable conditions for the swim. “It felt really good, I was warm, a goal had been accomplished and it was nice because I finished a few hours before I thought I would.”
A graduate of Melrose High in 2006, Whalen was a swim captain and a football player who went on to play Division 3 football at the College of Wooster in Ohio as a linebacker and special teams player. After moving to the Bay Area about five years ago he joined a local swim club and has regularly taken part in long distance swims ever since.
Last year, he decided to push himself by swimming the length of the Plum Island refuge, which led to a humorous exchange with his mother-in-law that inspired him to try the full length of the island.
“I started at the southern tip and got out where the houses begin on Plum Island, and after that swim, which took 4 hours and 50 minutes, my french mother in law was like ‘oh you didn’t finish?’ So I was like ‘oh man!’” Whalen said. “It was kind of inspired from her to do the length of the whole island and get it done this year.”
According to others within the local ocean swimming community, Whalen is believed to be among a small handful of people to ever swim the full length of Plum Island. The only other swimmer confirmed to have done it is local photographer Matt Muise, who accomplished the feat in 2014 while wearing a wetsuit.
Davis Lee, a Newburyport resident who has completed the “Triple Crown of Open Water Swimming” by swimming the English Channel, the Catalina Channel and the Manhattan Island Marathon Swim, compared swimming the length of Plum Island to running a marathon, only harder. Where marathons are typically run on paved roads, unpredictable ocean conditions can introduce a litany of challenges beyond a swimmer’s control.
“Dealing with the outside aspects of it, the cold, the saltiness, all of that, that’s a very real part of it,” Lee said. “So besides having to do just an endurance event, there’s a ‘you’re going to be cold and uncomfortable’ part of it.”
“I think it’s a pretty big accomplishment,” he added. “When you’re driving it takes a half hour to drive down to Sandy Point, so think about swimming that?”
Whalen completed his swim on Labor Day and did not encounter any major issues while out on the water. The currents were favorable, he did not see any frightening wildlife like jellyfish or sharks, and he was able to feed every 30 minutes to keep fueled.
“There were a lot of curious fishermen and cruisers,” he said. “They weren’t used to seeing a lone swimmer with a kayak out there.”
Once he could see houses start to appear on the island, Whalen knew he was getting close, so he and his wife changed course and aimed for the jetty. Upon reaching the end, the two came out of the water and discovered they had the whole beach to themselves. Their family wasn’t expecting them for another two hours, so the two were able to take a moment to celebrate the achievement together.
