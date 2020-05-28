League champions, college standouts and even a future professional. This past decade featured some real talent on the local ice. Here are the top girls hockey players from the 2010s:
First Team
F – Kate Leary, Governor’s, 2011: One of the top players in the country throughout her ongoing hockey career, the Seabrook, N.H., native has put together a resume unlike any other Greater Newburyport has ever seen. During her four years at the Governor’s Academy, Leary tallied 164 goals and 176 assists for 340 points in 100 career games. She led Governor’s to four consecutive New England Preparatory School Athletic Council championships from 2008-11 and was named All-ISL three times. She went on to star for Boston College, where she had 42 goals, 43 assists and 85 points to help led the Eagles to three Frozen Four appearances (2012, 2013 and 2015), two Hockey East regular season titles (2014 and 2015) and a Beanpot Championship in 2014. Since graduating Leary has played professionally for the Boston Blades, Hockey Club Ladies Lugano in Switzerland and currently as a member of the Metropolitan Riveters, where she was the team’s leading goal scorer with 16 goals and 11 assists for 27 points this past season.
F – Izzy Sarra, Masconomet, 2017: A two-time Northeastern Hockey League All-Conference selection, the Newburyport High standout was consistently among the Masconomet girls hockey co-op’s top scorers, graduating second on the program’s scoring list with 90 career points. Posted 22 goals and 12 assists as a junior and then 19 goals and 13 assists as a senior, helping lead Masconomet to its first appearance in the Division 1 state semifinals. Scored four goals in a state tournament win over Quincy/North Quincy and had game-winning goal to beat defending state champion Austin Prep. Three-sport standout was also member of Newburyport’s 2014 state champion girls lacrosse team.
F – Isabel Hulse, Masconomet/Austin Prep, 2022: Newburyport resident was highest scoring freshman in history of the Masconomet girls hockey co-op, posting 19 goals and 31 assists for 50 points in 2018-19. A First Team All-Northeastern Hockey League pick and the 2019 Daily News Girls Hockey MVP, Hulse became one of two players in program history to reach 50 points in a season — the other being linemate Abby Gendron. Helped lead Masconomet to a share of the league title and then recorded a hat trick in team’s first round tournament win over Melrose. Subsequently transferred to Austin Prep, where she just earned Catholic Central League All-Star honors after helping the Cougars finish as co-Division 1 state champions.
D – Riane Vatcher, Masconomet, 2018: Triton standout spearheaded one of state’s top defenses as a senior in 2017-18, anchoring a Masconomet blue line that allowed just 37 goals on the season. A Salem News and Northeastern Hockey League All-Star, Vatcher could move the puck and dish it out physically, helping the Chieftains to back-to-back Division 1 state semifinal appearances. Notched three goals and nine assists for 12 points as a senior, tied for most among North Shore defenders, and helped the Chieftains record three playoff shutouts en route to the Final Four.
D – Meghan McElaney, Masconomet, 2020: Four-year starter from Amesbury anchored outstanding Masconomet defense throughout her high school tenure. Played a role in leading Masconomet to back-to-back Division 1 state semifinal appearances as an underclassman before emerging as one of team’s top overall skater by senior year. Two-time First Team All-Northeastern Hockey League selection tallied four goals and five assists as a senior this past winter, including what was believed to be the first hat trick by a defender in program history. Also helped lead Amesbury girls soccer to four Division 4 North titles and was a standout in softball as well.
G – Molly Elmore, Masconomet, 2020: Newburyport resident was untouchable in net, leading the Masconomet girls hockey co-op to its most successful four-year stretch in program history. Led Masconomet to back-to-back Division 1 state semifinal appearances as an underclassman, including an epic 50-save performance as a sophomore in 2018 Division 1 state quarterfinals against No. 1 Shrewsbury. Also helped Chieftains capture two Northeastern Hockey League titles, and this past winter was named co-league MVP. For her career, Elmore finished with a 1.77 goals against average, more than 50 wins (52-27-10 career record) and 2,000 saves (2,169, .933 career save percentage), and 18 shutouts and 87 3/4 career games. Also went 7-4 in 11 career playoff games, including three shutouts with a 1.88 playoff goals against average. Four-time Daily News All-Star and two-time Daily News Girls Hockey MVP is committed to play Division 1 college hockey at Sacred Heart.
Second Team
F – Jensena Moner, Masconomet, 2015: Georgetown resident was a four-year varsity player for the Masconomet girls hockey co-op, serving as the team’s top scorer for two straight years. A two-time All-Northeastern Hockey League selection and two-time Salem News All-Star, Moner had 11 goals and 17 assists for 28 points as a junior and 11 goals and 15 assists for 26 points as a senior. Responsible center was strong in all three zones and captained the Chieftains to a state tournament appearance as a senior in 2014-15. Graduated with 76 career points, at that point the most by a Masconomet player in eight years. Also a standout soccer and lacrosse player for Georgetown High.
F – Katie Terban, Masconomet/St. Mary’s, 2016: Georgetown resident burst onto scene with big freshman year for Masconomet girls hockey co-op, scoring nine goals and 16 assists for 25 points. Made strong first impression after scoring two goals and three assists in second career game, and final season point total was fourth highest among rookies on the North Shore in 2012-13. Subsequently transferred to St. Mary’s (Lynn), where she starred for three seasons and earned Agganis All-Star honors as a senior. Went on to play Division 2 college softball at St. Michael’s College.
F – Kate Irons, Masconomet, 2018: Three-time Northeastern Hockey League All-Star from Georgetown helped lead the Masconomet girls hockey co-op to back-to-back Division 1 state semifinal appearances. Tallied eight goals and eight assists for 16 points as a senior had topped 50 points for her career overall. Scored in Masco’s first round tournament win over Marblehead and later assisted on game’s opening goal in 2018 Division 1 state semifinals against eventual champion Methuen-Tewksbury. Also a standout soccer and softball player, Irons was Georgetown High’s 2018 valedictorian.
D – Lily Dow, Masconomet, 2016: Triton student played varsity for the Masconomet girls hockey co-op from her freshman year onwards and anchored blue line for three years before a torn ACL cost her senior year. Strong skater led Masconomet in minutes as a sophomore, scoring a goal with three assists on her way to Salem News All-Star and Northeastern Hockey League All-Star honors as well as the program’s Coaches Award. Made a similar impact as a junior and remained a steady leader as a senior despite missing the season. Also a standout soccer and lacrosse player at Triton.
D – Meghan Hubbard, Masconomet, 2016: Newburyport High standout helped lead the Masconomet girls hockey co-op to state tournament in every year she was part of the program. Enjoyed particularly strong senior year in 2015-16, anchoring a unit that held opponents to two goals or fewer eight times while tallying two goals and eight assists. Alternate captain was subsequently named All-Northeastern Hockey League and a Salem News All-Star.
G – Jenny Hubbard, HPNA, 2020: A four-year starter in net for the Haverhill-Pentucket-North Andover girls hockey co-op, the Pentucket standout led the Hillies to their best season in program history as a senior. Earned All-MVC/DCL Division 1 honors this winter after leading HPNA to an 18-1-2 record, including an undefeated regular season, the No. 1 seed in the Division 1 state tournament and the program’s first MVC/DCL title. Posted 1.17 goals against average and a .953 save percentage with seven shutouts. Played 807 or a possible 814 minutes despite health challenges posed by Type 1 Diabetes. Finished as three-time Daily News All-Star.
Third Team
F – Kendra Dow, Masconomet, 2013: Newburyport resident was a trailblazer in the local girls hockey community who helped drive interest into opening avenues for local girls to play in high school. Played one year of JV hockey with the Newburyport boys as a freshman before getting the opportunity to join the Masconomet girls co-op program. Went on to star for the Chieftains for three years, scoring 10 goals and 11 assists for 21 points as a junior before tallying 15 goals and 11 assists for 26 points as a senior captain. Earned Salem News All-Star honors as a senior in 2012-13. Was also a standout field hockey and softball player at Newburyport High.
F – Sami Kelleher, Masconomet, 2018: Newburyport resident was outstanding all-around forward who helped lead the Masconomet girls hockey co-op to back-to-back Division 1 state semifinal appearances, plus the program’s first Northeastern Hockey League title. Tallied 10 goals and six assists for 16 points as a junior before following that up with 18 goals and 11 assists for 29 points as a senior. Earned All-League and Salem News All-Star honors as a senior captain and was widely considered the league’s best on faceoffs. Also a terrific soccer player who led the Clippers to a pair of Division 3 North sectional titles.
F – Mikayla Vincent, Masconomet, 2019: Newburyport resident was part of North Shore’s highest scoring line as a senior, helping lead the Masconomet girls hockey co-op to its second straight Northeastern Hockey League title. A team captain, Vincent scored 20 goals and eight assists for 28 points to earn conference and Salem News All-Star honors. Was a strong three-zone player known for being effective in breakouts and on backchecking. Also a field hockey star at Newburyport High, Vincent currently plays both field and ice hockey at New England College.
D – Anna Behringer, Masconomet, 2019: Triton student was a co-captain and top defenseman for the Masconomet girls hockey co-op, leading the Chieftains to a pair of Northeastern Hockey League titles. A steady and reliable skater on the blue line, Behringer rarely got beaten one on one. Finished with nine points as a senior, top 10 among defenseman on the North Shore, and was subsequently named a Salem News All-Star after the 2018-19 season. Also served as captain on Triton girls soccer team.
D – Liv Cole, HPNA, 2021: Pentucket student was among top defenders on dominant Haverhill-Pentucket-North Andover team this winter, helping the Hillies complete an undefeated regular season while claiming program’s first MVC/DCL title. Helped anchor defense that allowed 1.23 goals per game and recorded seven shutouts. Tallied four assists from the blue line and will be a captain on next year’s team.
G – Samantha Bomba, Pentucket, 2013: One of a small handful of Greater Newburyport girls from her era to suit up against boys in varsity competition, Samantha Bomba took over as Pentucket’s goalie as a sophomore and quickly proved herself as one of the top netminders in the Cape Ann League. Posted a 2.85 goals against average for her career and regularly kept her Pentucket team in the game. Earned CAL All-Star honors as a senior in 2013 and subsequently played a post-grad year for the Boston Shamrocks U16/U19 team in the Junior Women’s Hockey League.
All-Decade Eligibility
In order to be considered for All-Decade recognition, an athlete must have graduated in 2011 or later, be from a community that the Daily News covers and have spent at least one year playing for the Masconomet or Haverhill-Pentucket-North Andover girls hockey co-ops, for one of the local Greater Newburyport high school boys programs or for Governor’s Academy. Selections are based on production, awards, subsequent college and pro accomplishments and input from area coaches past and present.
