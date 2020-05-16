Race or no race, running community can still support Trav's Trail Run's mission

Under normal circumstances, the 20th annual Trav's Trail Run would have been held this weekend.
Established in honor of former Newburyport High distance star Travis Landreth, who died at age 24 of an undiagnosed heart condition while on a training run in 2001, the race has become one of the most successful and celebrated events in Newburyport. Every year hundreds of runners take part in the 5K race at Maudslay State Park, and with Sunday's forecast calling for sunny skies and comfortable temperatures, this year's race would have been one to remember.
As with just about everything else these days, the race was canceled due to coronavirus concerns. While that was the right call, not having the Trav's Trail Run is a big loss, and not just because it's a highlight on the local running calendar.
Beyond just honoring Landreth's memory, Trav's Trail Run — and particularly Newburyport cross country coach and longtime race director Don Hennigar — has also raised thousands of dollars in scholarships for student-athletes at Newburyport High School as well as for the Northeast Kingdom Running Camp, RRCA Road Scholars and Zap Fitness, all organizations with close ties to Landreth and his family.
Hennigar said that over the years they had been able to put some money aside, and by canceling the race months in advance they were able to save on t-shirts and marketing costs. As a result, they will still be able to provide scholarship money, but because the race is the fund's sole source of income, the cancelation will still have a long-term impact.
But it doesn't have to be that way.
Whether or not the race is being held, runners can still support the Travis Eliot Landreth Memorial Scholarship Fund and its mission. A number of locals have suggested ways to do so, but Rich Englehart, whose sons Greg and Tim ran for Newburyport High and whose family has been involved in the local distance community for years, had what I believe is the best idea. He suggested that anyone who has been influenced by Landreth, Hennigar and Newburyport cross country should consider lending their support by "entering" the race anyway.
"Maybe even if you weren't going to run this year but have run and enjoyed Trav's race in the past you might consider donating," Englehart said. "Maybe if you ran cross country at Newburyport High, had a good experience and are working now, or even if you don't run yourself but have kids who ran for Newburyport and had the kind of good experience doing so that so many other Newburyport runners had, maybe you could donate.
"It would be a great way to thank Don Hennigar for the time and effort he's made for decades to give Newburyport High and its students a distance running program that is one of the best, competitively and experientially, anywhere," he continued. "And would make life better for a few kids who have had a really rough ending to their high school years."
The entry fee for Trav's Trail Run is typically $25, so if you would like to support the race's mission, consider sending a donation. And if there are any other community races or events that you feel a connection to and want to support, consider donating to them too. There's no shortage of great events and organizations being impacted by the virus — the 1st Lt. Derek Hines Flag Day 5K is another great example — and just because this outbreak is forcing everyone apart doesn't mean we can't still come together and support the best parts of our community.
How to donate
If you want to send a donation to the Travis Eliot Landreth Memorial Scholarship Fund, checks can be made payable to the Joppa Flats Running Club and mailed to Joppa Flats Running Club, PO Box 502, Newburyport, MA 01950.
