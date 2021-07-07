Basically, Methuen’s loss was Amesbury’s gain.
That’s the case with freshman Cali Catarius, who started at second base for the Amesbury softball team, which lost to Turners Falls in the Division 3 state finals this past week.
Catarius, whose mother, Lynn, is the special education director for Amesbury, is a resident of Methuen and is in her fifth year of playing for the Methuen Rangers summer team, but she’s been attending school in Amesbury since the seventh grade.
“I wanted to try something new and with my mom getting the job in Amesbury, it was a good opportunity,” said Catarius. “It’s worked out well.”
It has certainly worked out well for the Indians. Catarius is an excellent soccer player and puts that sport on par with softball and also plays basketball. She also ran track this year during the Fall 2 season.
Amesbury softball coach Jacquie Waters certainly thinks that the move has worked out just fine. While Catarius only batted .265 this past season, she contributed big time in other ways.
“Cali was outstanding defensively,” said Waters, whose state runner-up squad finished 16-1. “She started and played every game — mostly at second base but did catch and played some third. She only made two errors all year.
“She may not have had a great year at the plate but I am sure the best is yet to come. She has a great swing at the plate and is one of our better bunters. Extremely quick. Very coachable and an absolute joy to have on the team.”
None of this is news to Brian Martin, the former North Andover, Brooks and PMA softball coach. He was her coach for two years with the U14 Rangers.
“Cali was always the first one at practice and the last one to leave while always assisting with putting equipment away,” said Martin. “When we were done hitting she’d ALWAYS ask to hit more.
“Cali is the type of player that when you explain a drill or a mechanic, you explain it once. She gets it.”
Catarius, who wants to play either soccer or softball in college, considers herself “more of a contact hitter who can advance runners,” but she believes her average will rise next year when the Indians expect to have another banner season. They graduate only one senior starter.
However the 2022 season turns out, there is no turning back for Catarius. She loves playing for Amesbury and gives Waters high marks.
“She is a great coach who always has a positive attitude,” said Catarius. “She believes in all of her players and makes it fun to play. I’m glad I’m playing for her.”
And Waters, whose daughter Ashley was a former Amesbury star and is now the head softball coach at Boston University, couldn’t agree more.
Will remain a Ranger
Cali Catarius has a younger brother, Ben, who was an eighth grader this past year and is a fine athlete in soccer, basketball and baseball. Unlike his sister, he will remain in Methuen and compete for the Rangers.
