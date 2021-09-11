'Reids Rebels' having massive Leukemia Awareness Month

The Reid Landry Garrant Foundation is in full swing in honor of September being Leukemia Awareness Month.
This past weekend, “Reids Rebels,” a foundation created in 2018 to honor the life of former Pentucket and UMass Dartmouth football player Reid Garrant, who died from acute promyelocytic leukemia three years ago, had its third annual Invitational Hockey Tournament at Haverhill Veteran Memorial Ice Arena.
The two-day event had 18 total raffles that anyone could bid on, with prizes ranging from an autographed photo of Rico Petrocelli’s 1967 pennant-winning catch to a round of golf for a foursome at Haverhill Country Club.
This all coming after the foundation had its annual Night of Giving fundraiser that ran through June.
After the pandemic hurt a lot of what the foundation and founder Paula Garrant, Reid’s mother, could do last year, 2021 has been a welcome return to form.
“We’re getting back to normal and we’re excited about what this month will bring,” said Paula. “We’ve got a lot planned.”
Next Saturday, the 18th, is the third annual Cruise for Leukemia fundraiser taking place from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. Tickets are going fast, but are still available to be purchased at the event page at reidsrebels.com or on the Reid Landry Garrant Facebook page.
“This event is special to us since it’s the first one that we started three years ago,” said Paula. “You can come on and spend a day on the boat and have a good time!”
And along with that, both the hockey tournament and the cruise are running concurrently with events that are happening throughout the month.
Gretchen DesAutels, owner of A Pleasant Shoppe, is holding a silent art auction at her locations in both Newburyport and Portsmouth that will start next Sunday the 19th and run through the 30th. Already, DesAutels’ artists have donated closed to $10,000-worth of artwork to be auctioned off, with all of the proceeds going to Reid’s foundation.
Also, every school in the Pentucket School District is holding a month-long fundraiser, with the winning grade from the winning school earning an ice cream social for their class. The event will end on Oct. 1 — Reid’s birthday — with a massive Spirit Day where everyone will wear orange to show support of Leukemia awareness.
It’ll be a busy rest of the month for sure, but “Reids Rebels” wouldn’t want it any other way.
“We will never stop fighting,” said Paula. “I’ll tell Reid’s story to anyone who will listen to me.”
Anyone interested in supporting the Reid Landry Garrant Foundation can donate at: https://www.reidsrebels.com
