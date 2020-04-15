Roenicke impatiently waiting for his big chance to manage

You can’t blame the usually pleasant Ron Roenicke for being miserable, cranky, wishful and positive.
And the new Red Sox manager was all four of those adjectives in yesterday’s Zoom Meeting conference call that also included pitching coach Dave Bush.
“I’m not comfortable with saying, ‘I’m at home, enjoy yourself,’” said Roenicke. “I just can’t do it. I should be out there with the guys and trying to manage a team. It’s really difficult to sit here and relax and enjoy it … Every morning I wake up and know I’m not supposed to be here.”
Every game that is not played – yesterday was supposed to be Game 19 in Oakland – is another game in which he isn’t able to do his thing, which among other things, is to show Red Sox Operations President Chaim Bloom he can manage the enigma that is the Boston Red Sox.
Roenicke was named the interim manager by Bloom on Feb. 11, a few days before the start of pitchers and catchers reporting.
There’s a different between “interim” and simply “manager.” That latter has some pull, some years on the contract, and a few million bucks in the bank.
Roenicke is 63 years old. The Red Sox gig, at least long-term, is technically open. You do the math.
This 2020 season is his shot. Probably his last shot to prove himself.
Old school managers like Roenicke, who did their two decades in the minors, are getting overlooked these days by confident, unproven and hip new waves of former players.
With general manager/president jobs going to people who never played the game outside of high school, or even earlier in Bloom’s case, using analytics is a big-time must.
Roenicke seems to be in the camp that he’s open to anything that will help win games. And, I guess, keep him in the manager’s seat.
The first month of spring training for Roenicke and the Red Sox was an interesting, arduous one. Several key hitters were nursing nagging injuries (Rafael Devers, Xander Bogaerts and Mitch Moreland) and another, recently-acquired Alex Verdugo, had a bad back that was going to force him to miss about 30 to 40 games. Then, of course, there was Chris Sale’s elbow pain and ensuing Tommy John surgery.
But Roenicke had seen some very important positives, as in Eduardo Rodriguez’s and Nathan Eovaldi’s early, sharp and dominant starts, giving him a possible No. 1 and No. 2 that could compete with anybody. He also noted Devers got healthy and found his groove, and then there was newly-acquired Kevin Pillar’s solid play as a Mookie Betts’ short-term “replacement,” and Jackie Bradley’s hitting to the opposite field.
Issues of concern for Roenicke, and really most teams, is pitching. How are pitchers doing on their own, using programs recommended by their teams? And he has had problems contacting players who reside in Latin American countries due to cell phone issues.
Roenicke has heard of stories about possibly starting the season playing in Florida, with a league consisting of Grapefruit League teams, with the Cactus League teams in Arizona being another league.
He doesn’t know which, if any, is legit or better, realizing there could be a lot of double-headers and few off-days in a compacted schedule.
Either way, he has a “gut” feeling that there will be baseball in 2020.
Speaking of “gut” feelings, Roenicke said he sort of liked this Red Sox team, warts and all (see back end rotation), as it was navigating through the spring training blues.
Can’t blame him. But this job, if it ever happens in 2020, is going to be a tough one. The Red Sox have more question marks than they’ve had in a few years.
If Roenicke’s team does play and he sneaks this group into October baseball, he will have proven his mettle. And lose that “interim” tag here or elsewhere.
Bill Burt
