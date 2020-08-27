Roster Projection 2.0: Eluemunor, Olszewski among Patriots making big push

The New England Patriots have been on the practice field for about two weeks now, and since camp picked up we now have a much better idea of where everybody stands heading into the second half of the preseason. While no position battles have been definitively decided, here is our best guess of how the 53-man roster will look based on what we’ve seen so far.
Quarterbacks (3)
In: Cam Newton, Jarrett Stidham, Brian Hoyer
Out: Brian Lewerke
All three of the veteran quarterbacks have been getting plenty of work throughout camp, though Jarrett Stidham appears to be falling behind Cam Newton in the battle for the starting job. Regardless of how the depth chart shakes out, all three quarterbacks should have a good chance of making the roster, if nothing else to provide insurance against a possible COVID-19 outbreak.
Running backs (5)
In: James White, Rex Burkhead, Sony Michel, Damien Harris, Lamar Miller
Out: J.J. Taylor
Opt-out: Brandon Bolden
Sony Michel returned to practice Wednesday after spending the first two weeks of camp on the physically unable to perform list. With new signee Lamar Miller still on the PUP, Damien Harris has gotten the lions’ share of carries so far and has looked really good overall. J.J. Taylor has also looked impressive, so it will be interesting to see if he can crack the 53-man roster, especially if Miller isn’t able to get back on the field.
Wide receivers (6)
In: Julian Edelman, N’Keal Harry, Mohamed Sanu, Damiere Byrd, Gunner Olszewski, Matthew Slater
Out: Jakobi Meyers, Devin Ross, Jeff Thomas, Isaiah Zuber, Will Hastings
Opt-out: Marqise Lee
Gunner Olszewski has enjoyed one of the most impressive training camps of anyone on the roster, and it’s clear he’s gotten a lot better since last year. Right now it appears that Olszewski would have the edge over Jakobi Meyers, who has been limited throughout camp and has yet to make an impact on the field so far. Devin Ross has also flashed throughout camp, though top competitor Damiere Byrd still seems to have the edge.
Tight end/Fullback (3)
In: Devin Asiasi, Dalton Keene, Jakob Johnson (FB)
Out: Ryan Izzo, Jake Burt, Paul Butler, Paul Quessenberry (FB)
Opt-out: Matt LaCosse, Dan Vitale (FB)
Rookies Devin Asiasi and Dalton Keene seem to be safe bets to start at tight end, though who else may crack the roster is still anyone’s guess. Former Navy standout Paul Quessenberry is a great story, having earned a tryout after spending five years serving in the military, but for now Jakob Johnson should still have the edge at fullback.
Offensive line (9)
In: LT Isaiah Wynn, LG Joe Thuney, C David Andrews, RG Shaq Mason, OT Jermaine Eluemunor, OT Yodny Cajuste, OG Hjalte Froholdt, OG Mike Onwenu, OT/G Justin Herron
Out: OT Korey Cunningham, OG Ben Braden, C Tyler Gauthier
Opt-out: RT Marcus Cannon, OG Najee Toran
In our first roster projection, we had Jermaine Eluemunor on the outside looking in with the expectation that the Patriots would prioritize tackle depth following Marcus Cannon’s decision to opt out. Well, as it turns out, Eluemunor may turn out to be the Patriots answer at right tackle after all. An interior lineman by trade, Eluemunor has spent most of camp working at tackle and appears to have the inside track to start. As for the reserves, it would make sense to keep the rookies and second-year pros around to get a better look, though Korey Cunningham could edge Yodny Cajuste if injuries continue to hamper to former third-round pick.
Defensive line (5)
In: Adam Butler, Lawrence Guy, Byron Cowart, Deatrich Wise, Beau Allen
Out: Rashod Berry, Tashawn Bower, Bill Murray, Nick Thurman, Michael Barnett, Xavier Williams
Last time out we speculated that Deatrich Wise’s place on the roster may be in jeopardy, but if his performance in camp has been any indication, he should be a safe bet to return after all. Wise has been one of the strongest performers in camp, and second-year pro Byron Cowart has also impressed. Newcomer Beau Allen has missed a significant amount of camp, which could open the door to TE/DL combo-rookie Rashod Berry, who has flashed at times and could carve out a unique role within the team.
Linebacker (8)
In: Ja’Whaun Bentley, Chase Winovich, John Simon, Josh Uche, Anfernee Jennings, Cassh Maluia, Brandon Copeland, Shilique Calhoun
Out: Derek Rivers, Terez Hall, Scoota Harris
Opt-out: Dont’a Hightower
PUP: Brandon King
It looks like the Patriots might really have something in Josh Uche. The rookie pass rusher has been impressive through the first two weeks, and between him and fellow Michigan man Chase Winovich the Patriots should have something to work with in trying to replace Kyle Van Noy and Jamie Collins. Rookie Anfernee Jennings has impressed in limited action and veterans Ja’Whaun Bentley and John Simon should both be key factors as well.
Cornerbacks (6)
In: Stephon Gilmore, Jason McCourty, J.C. Jackson, Jonathan Jones, Joejuan Williams, Justin Bethel
Out: Michael Jackson, Myles Bryant, D’Angelo Ross
Stephon Gilmore is back after missing five days of practice due to a personal matter, and whenever he’s been on the field he’s looked like the dominant player he’s always been. Michael Jackson has certainly made things interesting since his arrival, repeatedly getting into shoving matches with N’Keal Harry, but this will be a really tough group to crack and it’s hard to imagine him beating out second-year pro Joejuan Williams.
Safety (5)
In: Devin McCourty, Kyle Dugger, Adrian Phillips, Terrence Brooks, Cody Davis
Out: None
Opt-out: Patrick Chung
Kyle Dugger has been limited for much of camp, but he’s been impressive enough on and off the field that Bill Belichick recently lavished rare praise upon the rookie. “Kyle’s a smart kid and he works really hard,” Belichick said. “He takes coaching well and you can definitely see improvement, I would say not only from day-to-day, but in some cases from play-to-play.”
Specialists (3)
In: K Nick Folk, P Jake Bailey, LS Joe Cardona
Out: K Justin Rohrwasser
Once considered a lock, rookie kicker Justin Rohrwasser’s place on the roster is suddenly in serious doubt. The Patriots recently brought back veteran Nick Folk – who Belichick said Wednesday they’d been talking to since all the way back in March – and so far Folk appears to be the steadier option. Rohrwasser has struggled with accuracy at times during camp and will need to straighten things out if he wants to earn the right to succeed Stephen Gostkowski as New England’s kicker.
Mac Cerullo can be reached at mcerullo@newburyportnews.com. Follow Mac on Twitter at @MacCerullo.
