The Georgetown offense is going to be an explosive one to watch this fall.
Friday night, the Royals erupted for three touchdowns in the first quarter to take an eventual 27-6 lead inot halftime, but a strong Boston Latin team came roaring back after the break to earn a 36-27 season-opening win.
“We had some injuries and right now our biggest issue is depth,” said Georgetown coach Eric McCarthy. “Some of our key cogs on defense weren’t at full speed in the second half. But it was nothing major. They’ll be alright to go next week.”
Despite the rough second half, there was still a lot of positives to take away for Georgetown moving forward.
For starters, after having not played in last spring’s Fall 2 season, Friday night was the first varsity action for an estimated 80 percent of the Royals’ roster. A member of that 80 percent was senior quarterback Anthony Plumb, who certainly impressed in his first start.
The dual-threat QB started his day with a 75-yard touchdown pass to Colin Martin, then rushed in a 14-yard score on his team’s next drive. He then hit top target Jack Lucido on a pair of TD strikes, one from 48 yards in the first quarter and the other from 12 yards in the second.
All told, Plumb finished 16-of-23 passing for 283 yards and three scores.
But his team was stifled in the second half, as Boston Latin scored 30 unanswered points.
“It was a good start for him. He brought a lot of energy,” said McCarthy of his QB. “There were a lot of positives to take away for sure.”
Lucido hauled in six passes for a team-leading 105 yards.
Georgetown will host Roxbury Prep on Friday at 7 p.m.
Boston Latin 36, Georgetown 27
Boston Latin (0-1): 6 0 14 16 — 36
Georgetown (1-0): 19 8 0 0 — 27
First Quarter
G — Colin Martin 75 pass from Anthony Plum (pass failed)
G — Plumb 14 run (Martin kick)
G — Jack Lucido 48 pass from Plumb (pat blocked)
Second Quarter
G — Lucido 12 pass from Plumb (Martin pass from Plumb)
INDIVIDUAL LEADERS
RUSHING: GEORGETOWN (12-71): Anthony Plumb 5-38, Carter Lucido 3-13, Chris Guyer 3-11, Jake Thompson 1-9
PASSING: Plumb 16-23, 283
RECEIVING: Jack Lucido 6-105, Colin Martin 1-75, Guyer 4-56, Thompson 2-27, Nate Giguere 1-13, C. Lucido 2-7
