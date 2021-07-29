Those who know Danny Groder tend to all say the same thing: the kid is mature beyond his years.
“He’s 18 but he acts like he’s 30,” said Triton lacrosse coach Mike Rice. “He’s really mature for his age. He’s just a great kid to be around and to talk to.
“And he played lights out for us this spring, too.”
Simply put, Groder is an All-Star both on the field and off.
He just graduated fourth in his Triton senior class with a sparkling 4.65 GPA while being a class officer, and is coming off a spring season where he was named a Daily News All-Star after helping the Vikings to a 13-3 record and the Division 3 North Finals.
That combination of brawn on the field and brain in the classroom just recently earned him the honor of being named an Academic All-American by the EMass Lacrosse Coaches Association.
“It was definitely a great honor,” said Groder on the award. “I have to thank my coaches and teammates though. It was a challenging year but we all worked together to make it great.”
Oh yeah, and he’s also an EMT.
“My father (Kelby Groder) is a lieutenant for the Salisbury Fire Department,” said Groder. “I knew I wanted to get into the medical field because of him. I was notified by him that I’m able to get my (EMT) license at 18. So I took the class last summer, which was mostly book work, and this spring, around June, I took the orientation class at Cataldo Ambulance (Service Training).
“It was a 7-day, 40-hour class, and I had to do 96 hours of ride time after that. It was definitely quite the experience.”
The past couple of months have been a juggling act for Groder between finishing school, playing lacrosse and preparing for his EMT orientation — which started the day after lacrosse season ended.
But he found a way to still give everything maximum effort.
“I’m still definitely in the learning stage,” said Groder. “(Cataldo’s) done a really good job of taking me under their wings and showing me the ropes. I’ve mainly been working in the Malden and Somerville area, which is a completely different lifestyle than up here.
“But it’s been really rewarding. I’ve learned so much that I’ll be able to take with me moving forward.”
Groder will continue to work this summer before heading off to Northeastern in the fall to study biochemistry and Pre-Med. He’ll also look to join the school’s club lacrosse team if he has the time.
It’s still early, but Groder has big plans for where he sees his future going.
“As of right now I want to work more in a hospital setting,” said Groder. “I’m leaning more towards being an E.R. doctor down the road.”
HELPFUL HANDS
Groder was admittedly a bit nervous at the start of the lacrosse season.
“It was definitely a crazy season,” he said. “I was definitely worried at the beginning, playing with all of the regulations and wearing masks. We got very, very lucky to finish out where we did.
“But I was just taken aback with all of the fun we had. I’m very thankful to have such a strong group of friends. It definitely made it a great way to end my high school lacrosse career. There wasn’t one day this year that someone came in with a bad attitude.”
In fact, thanking others seems to be a trend when you ask Groder about any of his accomplishments, from lacrosse, to school to even work around the community.
Groder has worked at Cider Hill Farm in Amesbury, and he’s taken part in numerous community service events around the area.
“I have a good group of friends that have really helped me,” he said. “I feel like that’s underrated in any school system, having a good group of friends that help you study and make school more fun. I’ve done various community service activities, but it’s been great because I’ve had a lot of friends who have done them with me as well.
“I’ve been lucky to have been around a lot of great people.”
And if ever anyone he knows needs medical help, Groder will now be there to help them too.
