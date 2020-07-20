After walking more than a marathon and a half the previous five days on the South Shore, Nick Maccario returned home and took a bit of a break.
Of course, the “break” was centered around golf. He was watching his girlfriend play nine holes at the Garrison Golf Center Par 3 course in Haverhill.
“It’s nice just watching,” said Maccario.
Maccario, 28, based out of Bradford Country Club, did the Merrimack Valley proud this week.
He made it to the final hole of the Massachusetts Amateur Championship at The Kittansett Club in Marion, falling just short to eventual champion Matthew Organisak, of Nashawtuc County Club in Concord.
Maccario not only played 144 holes from Monday through Friday, but he finished in the top 13 over the two days of stroke play to qualify for match play en route to beating three former Mass. Am champs — Steven Delisio (2019), Benjamin Spitz (2008) and Matt Parziale (2017) — to get to the final match.
So Maccario was a bit tired.
“When I did the math, adding up all of the walking I did, from hole to hole,” said Maccario. “It was over 40 miles.”
That’s not including the mental fatigue, competing against one of the deepest and most talented fields in the Mass. Am’s rich history.
Maccario is not the typical, new-age golfer. First off, the 2014 St. Anselm graduate works a full-time job as an internal wholesaler for Fidelity.
He never had pro aspirations. His body-type would not be termed “athletic.” And he doesn’t hit it as long as the “kids” do.
But over the last few years, if you look on the leaderboard on the final day, his name is seemingly always on it. Last year, he made it to the round of 16. In 2016, he made it to the quarterfinals.
“He’s always there,” said Amesbury’s Chris Francoeur, who reached the Mass Amateur semifinals and like Maccario is a St. John’s Prep golf alum. “He won the Mid-Amateur [by 15 strokes] last year. Every tournament he plays in, his name is always on the leaderboard.
“Nick just doesn’t make mistakes,” said Franceour, who played with Delisio, a Duke University senior and another St. John’s Prep alum, and Maccario last week at Renassaince Golf Club.
After being tied with Organisak through the first 18 holes in the final, Maccario lost the next two holes and was four down through six holes and had to fight the rest of the way.
And fight he did.
Maccario played the last 12 holes at 3-under par, without a bogey.
But it wasn’t enough, as Organisak made two big putts — from five feet and six feet — on the 15th and 16th holes to never give up the lead.
Down two holes with two to go, Maccario won the 17th hole with a birdie to force another hole. But Organisak hit a perfect drive and nice approach to the green, forcing Maccario to get a birdie. Maccario’s last putt ran by the hole.
“You have to give [Organisak] credit,” said Maccario. “I threw the book at him and he responded.”
The same could be said for Maccario.
Maccario has won several smaller tournaments, including three titles in the locally-based Healey Memorial Tournament.
But this second place showing is probably his best.
“The experience was awesome,” he added. “It was like a marathon. It was tiring mentally and physically. Usually you play 18 holes per day. But this goes from stroke play to match play, playing 36 holes each day for three days. And to draw (and beat) three straight former champs makes this special.”
Because of this week, everything seems to have changed.
“I used to hope to qualify for the Mass. Am. Then I’d hope to qualify for match play,” said Maccario, who will be playing in the New England Amateur beginning on Tuesday and Ouimet Memorial the following week.
“Previously, I always knew I was pretty good,” said Maccario. “But to get that birdie on the 17th hole, then take a good swing on 18th tee, which ended up rolling to an unlucky place, I will draw on that ... I expect more out of myself now.”
You can email Bill Burt at bburt@newburyportnews.com.
