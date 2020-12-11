When Massachusetts postponed high school football back in late August, Gus McGee and his family had a difficult decision to make.
On one hand, the Newburyport resident was entering his senior year at St. John’s Prep, the school he’d long called home and where he’d won two Super Bowls and earned a Division 1 opportunity at FCS powerhouse James Madison. On the other hand, the 6-foot-5 tight end was still getting interest from larger Division 1 FBS programs, all of whom wanted to see him play a few more games before extending an offer.
Thanks to a family connection, Gus and his younger brother Miles had the option to play fall football and potentially make a big impression on college recruiters, but doing so would mean uprooting their lives and moving all the way to Florida.
Ultimately the McGees decided to pull the trigger, joining a wave of families nationwide who moved to areas where football was still being played amid the pandemic in hopes of earning a college scholarship. Barely a week later they flew down to Miami, rented a house and enrolled Gus and Miles at Christopher Columbus High School, a large all-boys school boasting one of the top high school football programs in the country.
Drastic as the move was, the boys have no regrets. While their friends back home have waited for a chance to play early next spring, they spent the fall playing in one of the nation’s biggest high school football hotbeds. Gus took advantage of the exposure to earn a Division 1 FBS scholarship from San Diego State, and later this month his Columbus team is slated to compete for a second straight championship.
“It’s been a blessing that my parents can give us a great opportunity like this during the pandemic,” Gus said. “I think we’ve been making the best of all of this while staying safe and trying to put our faces on the map.”
A unique opportunity
Being able to pack up and move across the country on a week’s notice isn’t a luxury most families have, and it’s likely not a decision the McGees would have made if not for a fortuitous family connection.
Dave Dunn, the head football coach at Columbus, was once roommates at the University of San Diego with Gus and Miles’ father Tom. The two played Division 1 football together in the late 1980s and have remained close ever since, and after hearing about the situation in Massachusetts, Dunn offered Gus and Miles the opportunity to play.
“He’s known my family forever, and the school is similar to a school like St. John’s Prep,” Tom McGee said. “They won the state championship last year at the highest division, so it’s very similar football.”
While Gus and Miles quickly adjusted to life in Florida thanks largely to the warm welcome they received from their new teammates, the move wasn’t without its bumps along the way. Most notably, Florida’s late-summer coronavirus spike forced Columbus’ conference to push back its season a month, though even throughout that pause teams were still able to practice.
Once the season began, both McGees earned their place on a Columbus team that is currently ranked No. 12 in the country by USA Today and which features multiple high-level Division 1 prospects, including five-star offensive tackle Julian Armella and University of Miami commit Ryan Rodriguez.
Miles, a sophomore linebacker, wound up missing most of the season with a knee injury, though he was able to continue training throughout the season.
Gus, meanwhile, quickly proved himself a match for the tough South Florida competition, emerging as one of Columbus’ leading receivers with 23 catches for 277 yards receiving and a touchdown. He has played a key role in leading Columbus to a perfect 5-0 record and was recently named to the All-City watch list.
“He’s a great young man, really a true student-athlete and he loves football, everything about it,” Dunn said. “He’s all about football and works his tail off at it.”
Rather than compete in the state tournament, Columbus opted to stay closer to home as part of a tri-county tournament featuring the best teams in Miami-Dade, Broward and Palm Beach Counties. Columbus won both its quarterfinal and semifinal games via forfeit after its opponents had COVID outbreaks, so the Explorers will now face either Deerfield Beach or Western in the championship at Hard Rock Stadium, home of the Miami Dolphins, the week before Christmas.
If the game is played, McGee would become the rare high school football player to play games in three different professional stadiums. He’s also played in two Super Bowls at Gillette Stadium as well as a Thanksgiving game at Fenway Park.
“One of the things our coach says is our opponent every week is COVID,” Gus said. “So we have to continue to stay smart, sticking to the guidelines and staying with the same group of people and that’s pretty much it.”
South, then southwest
Beyond having the opportunity to play his senior year of high school, Gus also hoped to earn the opportunity to play Division 1 FBS football.
Prior to the move Gus had been hearing from schools like Pitt, Rutgers and Indiana, all of whom were interested but wanted to see more from him as a senior. Once he got on the field, other programs like Maryland, Cincinnati and Coastal Carolina got involved, but ultimately Gus committed to San Diego State, opting to play for the Mountain West powerhouse across town from his father’s alma mater.
“The area and the college itself seemed like it was more for me, and I just felt that it was the best fit for me and my family,” Gus said. “We have some relatives in the area with those breaks that we have it will make me feel more at home, so I thought it was the best fit for me.”
Once the high school football season is over the McGees plan to finish the school year in Miami. After that Gus will move on to San Diego State while Miles and the rest of the family will decide whether to stay in Florida or return home to Newburyport.
Regardless of what the future holds, Gus said he’s grateful for the opportunity he’s gotten, even if it has been difficult leaving behind a Newburyport and St. John’s Prep community he loved.
“I’ve made a great foundation at St. John’s Prep and in the town of Newburyport, so it was a hard choice to make, but to benefit my future sacrifices had to be made,” McGee said. “So it was the best for me and my family, and I think moving away, not only will I keep my friends that I’ve made in the Newburyport and St. John’s communities, but I have friends I’ll have for a lifetime at Christopher Columbus.”
