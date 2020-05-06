Senior Salute: Celebrating Georgetown High's 2020 spring seniors

With the MIAA’s announcement that the spring season has been canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic, the high school athletic careers of the Class of 2020 have officially come to an end. This week we look to celebrate the accomplishments of these seniors and send them off the right way despite the abrupt and unfortunate way their stories have ended. Today we honor the seniors of Georgetown High School.
Primed for big year
Georgetown baseball would have been a contender this year. The Royals had seven seniors set to return, most of whom have been impact players on varsity dating back at least to their sophomore years, if not longer. While last year’s 6-14 campaign was a disappointment, Georgetown’s seniors were all productive and would have been motivated to go out on a high note.
Jacob Adamsky was among the Cape Ann League’s top returning pitchers, having posted a 2.03 ERA and 42 strikeouts in 41.1 innings, and he would have been joined in the rotation by fellow senior Jason Bellefeuille. Both are committed to continue their careers in college, with Adamsky off to WPI and Bellefeuille to Gordon College.
Offensively, Max Girouard and Tim Chianca were two of the league’s top hitters, having each topped .300 last spring, and Colin Nally and Justin Ziolkowski each saw significant action as well. With Stephen MacDonald, Georgetown football’s all-time leading passer and a WPI football commit, expected to see his role increase as well, and complemented by some strong underclassmen, the Royals had the depth and the talent to compete with anybody in Division 4.
Royals on the rise
When the current Georgetown girls lacrosse seniors were freshmen, the program was in a rough spot. The Royals went 3-14 that year, were winless in the CAL and generally struggled to compete against any of the program’s rivals. That began to change the following year, when the sophomores helped the team to a 11-10 finish and an appearance in the state tournament. While last year’s 7-11 finish was a bit of a setback, Georgetown was undeniably more competitive, and this year’s team would have had a chance to make a push back to the postseason again.
Leading the way offensively would have been Lindsey Feeks (44 goals) and Lilly Egenberg (25 goals), who were last year’s leading scorers, and Fiona Jannell was expected to rank as one of the area’s top defenders.
A brand new look
This year would have marked a transition for the Georgetown boys lacrosse program, which is coming off a 2-16 season and is welcoming in new head coach Calvin Skeririk. One familiar face, however, would have been Matt Armata, the team’s top returning scorer who was expected to turn in another big year as a senior. Armata had 41 goals and 10 assists last spring and was also coming off a standout football season this past fall where he scored 10 total touchdowns.
Bouncing back
Georgetown softball was in a similar boat as the boys lacrosse team heading into the spring, with new head coach Melissa Achille taking over a team that went 1-18 last year. Senior Zoe Rubino was among the team’s top returning batters after hitting .260 as a junior, and Lindsey Millman and Olivia Mills were both expected to play key roles as well.
Georgetown High 2020 Seniors
Baseball: Jacob Adamsky, Tim Chianca, Max Girouard, Colin Nally, Justin Ziolkowski, Jason Bellefeuille, Stephen MacDonald
Softball: Lindsey Millman, Olivia Mills, Zoe Rubino
Boys Lacrosse: Matt Armata, Ryan Kottcamp, Ryan Buxton, Andrew Phillips, Troy Forgitano
Girls Lacrosse: Fiona Jannell, Lindsey Feeks, Lilly Egenberg, Emma Sindoni, Madison McClung, Alex Hughes
