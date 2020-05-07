Senior Salute: Governor's Academy's 2020 spring seniors

Due to the ongoing coronavirus outbreak, Governor’s Academy announced last month that it was switching to remote learning for the remainder of the school year, effectively ending all of the school’s spring sports seasons before they’d even had a chance to begin. With a large and diverse class coming from all over the world — some of whom will continue their careers in college while others look to pursue different goals in other arenas of life — we recognize the Governor’s Academy seniors who would have taken the field this spring.
Baseball: Ryan Barrett, Aidan Cann, Andrew Chase, Zach Clough, Jon Gorgol, Jack Julian
Softball: Erin Hanlon, Jessica Rose, Hadley Vareschi-Woelfel
Boys Lacrosse: Colby Applegate, Max Arnold, Brian Barlotta, Ty Belville, Gardner Cousins, Nicholas Ingemi, Todd Kennedy, Shane O’Leary, Sean Ryan, Drake Wheelden
Girls Lacrosse: Danielle Aftandilian, Reanne Burgess, Madeleine Grimes, Lilly Kingsbury, Rory McPherson, Cassie Reinertson, Meghan Umansky
Boys Tennis: Foster Rose, Tyson Werner, Robert Wilson
Girls Tennis: Melissa Abbott, Anqi Feng, Sarah Griffin, Cassienne LeVan, Katherine Storer
Boys Track: Quinn Anderson-Song, William Nekoroski, Harrison Sugarman, Shantanu Sundaram
Girls Track: Kianne Benjamin, Olivia Coppinger, Grace Everett, Adeliza Rosario-Vasquez
Golf: Henry Carlson, Baiyi Wu
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.