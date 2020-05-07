Senior Salute: Governor's Academy's 2020 spring seniors

Courtesy PhotoByfield's Shane O'Leary, a UMass Amherst lacrosse commit, was supposed to suit up for his final season of high school lacrosse at Governor's Academy this spring before the coronavirus pandemic.

Due to the ongoing coronavirus outbreak, Governor’s Academy announced last month that it was switching to remote learning for the remainder of the school year, effectively ending all of the school’s spring sports seasons before they’d even had a chance to begin. With a large and diverse class coming from all over the world — some of whom will continue their careers in college while others look to pursue different goals in other arenas of life — we recognize the Governor’s Academy seniors who would have taken the field this spring.

Baseball: Ryan Barrett, Aidan Cann, Andrew Chase, Zach Clough, Jon Gorgol, Jack Julian 

Softball: Erin Hanlon, Jessica Rose, Hadley Vareschi-Woelfel 

Boys Lacrosse: Colby Applegate, Max Arnold, Brian Barlotta, Ty Belville, Gardner Cousins, Nicholas Ingemi, Todd Kennedy, Shane O’Leary, Sean Ryan, Drake Wheelden 

Girls Lacrosse: Danielle Aftandilian, Reanne Burgess, Madeleine Grimes, Lilly Kingsbury, Rory McPherson, Cassie Reinertson, Meghan Umansky 

Boys Tennis: Foster Rose, Tyson Werner, Robert Wilson

Girls Tennis: Melissa Abbott, Anqi Feng, Sarah Griffin, Cassienne LeVan, Katherine Storer 

Boys Track: Quinn Anderson-Song, William Nekoroski, Harrison Sugarman, Shantanu Sundaram 

Girls Track: Kianne Benjamin, Olivia Coppinger, Grace Everett, Adeliza Rosario-Vasquez

Golf: Henry Carlson, Baiyi Wu 

Tags

Recommended for you