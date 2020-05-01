With the MIAA’s announcement that the spring season has been canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic, the high school athletic careers of the Class of 2020 have officially come to an end. This week we look to celebrate the accomplishments of these seniors and send them off the right way despite the abrupt and unfortunate way their stories have ended. Today we honor the seniors of Amesbury High School.
Back to back champs
While the abrupt end to the season was painful, the Amesbury girls outdoor track seniors can still say they accomplished something few others have — that they graduated as two-time defending state champions.
The Indians won back to back Division 4 state championships over the past two springs, dominating the field in 2018 before narrowly edging out Weston to take the title again last year. Amesbury also won back to back Division 4 state relay titles, with seniors Beverly Browne and Ceara Cronin each playing a prominent role in the team’s success along the way. Browne was also a member of the 4x100 relay team that went on to place sixth at All-States and fifth at New Englands.
Surprise contenders
As the girls romped through the competition, the Amesbury boys outdoor track team surprised everyone — including their own coach — to finish just one race short of their own Division 4 state title last spring. Amesbury ran the table to win the CAL Baker title before going down to the wire with league rival Triton at the state meet, ultimately finishing behind the Vikings in the decisive 4x400 relay after staying neck and neck throughout the day.
“Probably one of the most satisfying days of my career,” said Amesbury coach Ernie Bissaillon after the meet. “It was like opening a Christmas present in May.”
Then-junior Francisco Laracuente was one of the top performers of the meet, placing second in the 400-meter hurdles, fourth in the 110 hurdles and fourth in the pentathlon to score 18 points all by himself. Carter Higgins and Andrew Chace were both standout mid-distance runners who helped the Indians take fifth in the 4x800 relay, and John Nelson and Ethan Catania both competed at states in the throwing events and hurdles respectively.
Dominant as usual
The Amesbury softball program has been a powerhouse for decades, but that doesn’t diminish what this year’s senior class was able to accomplish during their time. The trio of Meghan McElaney, Emma Catania and Lauren Hale helped the Indians capture three CAL Baker championships while reaching the Division 3 North semifinals all three years, including a trip to the sectional final in 2018.
The expectations for this year’s team would have been at least that high, if not higher, and all three were projected to play major roles as the Indians looked to break through and win a sectional title.
Making progress
Amesbury baseball took a huge step forward last spring, bouncing back from a tough losing season to make it back to the state tournament. While the Indians wound up finishing 10-11 after losing in the Division 3 North preliminary round to Arlington Catholic, Amesbury still looked set to do even better this spring before the season was canceled.
Senior outfielder Tucker Molin was expected to be a possible Daily News MVP candidate, having finished as one of the area’s top overall hitters last spring, and first baseman Thomas Flanagan and utility fielder Cam Chambers were both longtime varsity starters and impact players. Flanagan was a tremendously well-liked leader whose first career hit was a home run and whose last career hit was a double in the state tournament, according to coach Joel Brierley, and Chambers had fought his way back from a broken collarbone suffered playing hockey to be ready for his final season of baseball.
Breakthrough success
Amesbury boys and girls tennis haven’t historically been among the area’s stronger programs, but in recent years both teams have enjoyed a renaissance, and the outgoing senior class have played a big part.
For the boys, Amesbury enjoyed its best season ever last spring, going 14-5 while making a run all the way to the Division 3 North Finals. Along the way Amesbury upset higher seeded Bishop Fenwick and Hamilton-Wenham before losing to perennial power and eventual state champion Weston. Then-juniors Reid McIntire and Jon Redford were among the team’s most valuable players, going 9-2 as a duo at first doubles, including three straight wins in the tournament.
On the girls side, the success had been building for a while. This year’s seniors helped lead the Indians to three straight postseason appearances, with Maddie Sartori anchoring the lineup at first singles, Mareike Mueller providing consistent production at second singles and Devon Sanford giving the Indians a versatile option in the doubles games.
Last year’s Indians team finished 13-7 overall, sweeping St. Joseph’s Prep in the first round before falling to Manchester Essex in the sectional quarterfinals.
Laying the foundation
Of all the local athletes who deserved a chance to play this spring, it’s the seniors who helped build the Amesbury boys lacrosse program from the ground up. This spring was meant to be the inaugural varsity season for the Indians and a long awaited reward for the seniors who have spent years getting ready for their big chance, but with the coronavirus outbreak canceling all high school sports, they now won’t get a chance to enjoy the fruits of their labor.
As tough a pill as that may be to swallow, the seniors always knew their work was never really going to be about them.
“We had the future of the program in mind,” said Miles Franey, one of the team’s captains and chief architects, in an interview earlier this month. “We knew that if it was ever gonna happen, it was gonna have to start with us, so that the kids that are in youth now, they would have a varsity team by the time they got up to high school. We just kind of felt that it was our job to bring this to the community.”
Amesbury High 2020 Seniors
Baseball: Cam Chambers, Thomas Flanagan, Tucker Molin
Softball: Emma Catania, Lauren Hale, Meghan McElaney
Boys Lacrosse: Kenny Bailey, Lincoln Berounsky-Kelly, Colby Cook, Cam Corneau, Andrew Courtemanche, Zach Daniels, Miles Franey, Matt Freeman, Jake O’Connell, Dominic Puopolo, Leif Riley, Colby Turner, Noah White
Boys Tennis: Reid McIntire, Jon Redford
Girls Tennis: Fiona Ivers, Mareike Mueller, Devon Sanford, Maddie Sartori
Boys Track: Ethan Catania, Andrew Chace, Carter Higgins, Francisco Laracuente, John Nelson
Girls Track: Beverly Browne, Rachel Bucher, Ceara Cronin, Annie McCue, Ashlee Porcaro, Maddie Ziomek
