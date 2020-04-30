With the MIAA’s announcement that the spring season has been canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic, the high school athletic careers of the Class of 2020 have officially come to an end. This week we look to celebrate the accomplishments of these seniors and send them off the right way despite the abrupt and unfortunate way their stories have ended. Today we honor the seniors of Pentucket Regional High School.
Worst to first
Two years ago the Pentucket baseball team was a mess. The Sachems struggled at the plate and on the mound, flailing to a 2-18 record and a last-place finish in the Cape Ann League. How did the Sachems respond the following year? By flipping the script and surging ahead to a CAL Kinney Division championship, one of the most impressive single-year turnarounds in program and league history.
Last year Pentucket finished 14-8, sharing the league title with Lynnfield before going on to beat Newburyport in a thrilling state tournament showdown. Peter Cleary and Jake Etter formed a lethal one-two punch at the front of the rotation, and classmates Jordan Cane, Chris Husak, Owen Kamuda and Kyle Stock were all mainstays in the lineup as Pentucket took the league by storm.
Even with Etter out for the season due to a knee injury suffered playing basketball, Pentucket would have likely been a contender in the CAL Kinney again. The Sachems can at least take solace in knowing that they delivered one of Pentucket baseball's most satisfying seasons in their final opportunity.
Ahead of the pack
Pentucket track will say goodbye to two of the school's all-time greats this spring, as Peter Lopata and Madi Krohto both leave as decorated champions who surely would have added to their trophy cases. Lopata holds the school record in the mile (4:18.01), setting the mark to win the Division 4 state title last spring, and was aiming to push that time even lower this spring. Krohto, meanwhile, is a decorated pentathlete who placed third in the 100 hurdles and high jump at last year's state meet and who qualified for nationals in indoor track this past winter before the event was canceled by the coronavirus crisis.
Both the boys and girls spring track teams were expecting to have roughly dozen seniors each this spring, among them standouts like Keegan O'Keefe, Keegan Comeau, Ryan Kiley, Lucy Powell, Sage Seymour, Nicole Tudisco and more.
Perennial contenders
There are few athletic programs in Greater Newburyport as consistent as Pentucket boys lacrosse. The Sachems have reached the state tournament in seven straight years, and since the current seniors joined the program as freshmen in the spring of 2017, Pentucket has gone 43-16 with a trip to the Division 3 North semifinals in 2018.
Nick Lamattina (Mass Maritime) was set to be the top returning scorer with 60 goals and 15 assists from last spring's team, and Josh Smith (49 goals, 10 assists) and Alex Satkus (11 goals, 11 assists) would have been major factors as well. Sam Stys was set to lead the team's defense and Austin Senfleben (Springfield College football) would have as well if not for the torn ACL suffered during football season.
Huge class
Pentucket girls lacrosse would have had perhaps the most heavily senior-laden roster of any non-track team in Greater Newburyport this spring, with 13 seniors expected to be on the roster. That group would have been led by Amanda Drislane, who is committed to Saint Michael's women's lacrosse and scored 68 goals with 10 assists last spring, as well as captains Talia Beech, Hannah Lambert, Julia Rossi and Anna Wyner.
Holding serve
The cancelation of the spring season was an especially tough break for the tennis seniors, most of whom had not yet gotten a chance to crack the varsity lineup but would have likely gotten their shot this spring. For the girls, that group included Brooke Daniels, Avery Keeves and Molly Forget, who hoped to carry Pentucket's momentum forward after last spring's thrilling run to the Division 3 North semifinals. For the boys, seniors Kyle Graham, Porter Renko, Tim Hogan, Andrew Bennett and Ethan Murray hoped to compete for a spot in the lineup alongside No. 1 singles star Cory Foster, the team's top player last spring and likely among the top players in the area this year.
In their own words
Pentucket softball's seniors were asked about their favorite memories from playing softball, and Megan McCoy and Caitlyn Kutcher both came back with the exact same story. "I would definitely say my favorite memory was Senior Night 2018. The game itself was really fun but especially after how Georgetown hung around and sang karaoke with us," they said in a jointly signed email. "It definitely shows that sports brings more than your own team together but even people you’ve never talked to before!"
In addition to that memory, classmate Biz LaCroix also pointed to the season's opening day when the team gets together for the first time, and Gina D'Agostino highlighted the postgame celebrations. "The best memory was definitely after we won a game, getting to celebrate on the bus with everyone.”
Pentucket Regional 2020 Seniors
Baseball: Jake Etter, Peter Cleary, Chris Husak, Owen Kamuda, Nolan O'Neil, Jordan Cane, Kyle Stock, Zach Mitchell, Jake Slevoski, Conor O'Neil
Softball: Caitlyn Kutcher, Gina D'Agostino, Megan McCoy, Elizabeth LaCroix, Olivia Sisson, Ashlyn Reade
Boys Lacrosse: Nick Lamattina, Sam Stys, Alex Satkus, Austin Senfleben, Josh Smith
Girls Lacrosse: Talia Beech, Tess Beech, Hannah Lambert, Amanda Drislane, Julia Rossi, Anna Wyner, Caleigh Beaton, Maddie Conover, Carli Sampou, Kerstin Cloutier, Chloe Spurr, Emily Meisner, Grace Tierney
Boys Tennis: Cory Foster, Kyle Graham, Porter Renko, Tim Hogan, Andrew Bennett, Ethan Murray
Girls Tennis: Brooke Daniels, Avery Keeves, Molly Forget
Boys Track: Ben Attwood, Ben Beaulieu, Luke Cole, Keegan Comeau, Matt Curtis, Owen Drescher, David Gangemi, Ryan Kiley, Peter Lopata, Keegan O'Keefe, Aidan Rich, Josh Thibeau, Layne Thistlewood, Kevin Veno, Brennan Walsh
Girls Track: Malia Bolduc, Hannah Grinnell, Madi Krohto, Cam Piecewicz, Cassie Plisinski, Lucy Powell, Teagan Pratt, Sage Seymour, Mikaya Tilden, Nicole Tudisco, Edyn Winter
